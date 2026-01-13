LETTER: ANC’s foreign policy contradictions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I welcome Andile Songezo‘s lyrical and well-written critique (“Consistent defence of Israel”, January 11). Notably though, while he is apparently concerned about my consistency he doesn’t appear to be concerned about my facts.

He would be hard-pressed to deny that the ANC’s foreign policy is not only hypocritical but a bunch of contradictory utterances that are rolled out depending on which country it is dealing with.

How can it claim a moral, rights-based policy when it supports Western Sahara’s independence on the basis of self-determination and at the same time opposes Somaliland’s sovereignty on the basis that by virtue of colonially drawn maps it is part of Somalia?

Considering its campaign against the colonial impact on Africa, isn’t that beyond absurd, and hasn’t that shameless irrationality been triggered by Israel’s new relations with Somaliland? No serious person can deny the obvious.

And since Songezo mentions Iran ... oh dear. There isn’t one dictator on earth who violently suppresses protestors and exports terrorism that the ANC doesn’t like. That’s what you call consistency.

Sydney Kaye

Camps Bay

