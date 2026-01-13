LETTER: Cosatu’s empty words on motor industry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A handful of supporters and members of Cosatu took time to gather at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, to commemorate and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the union.

Luyolo Mkentane’s article refers (“Cosatu urges long-term solutions as job cuts hit motor industry”, January 11).

Unfortunately, the trade union federation’s statement amounts to nothing. The words “progressive, long-term solutions” are just gobbledygook; They mean nothing in the real world.

It is just an outline of how to protect and enhance the salaries of those in jobs. No thought is given to South Africa’s 42.4% unemployment rate, and that it is destined to get worse.

Stating that our labour laws need to be properly monitored and enforced fails to consider that the labour laws may be too stringent and a handbrake on job creation.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA employment & labour spokesperson

