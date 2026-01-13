LETTER: Cosatu’s empty words on motor industry

Luyolo Mkentane’s article refers (“Cosatu urges long-term solutions as job cuts hit motor industry”, January 11).
Unfortunately, the trade union federation’s statement amounts to nothing. The words “progressive, long-term solutions” are just gobbledygook; They mean nothing in the real world.
It is just an outline of how to protect and enhance the salaries of those in jobs. No thought is given to South Africa’s 42.4% unemployment rate, and that it is destined to get worse.
Stating that our labour laws need to be properly monitored and enforced fails to consider that the labour laws may be too stringent and a handbrake on job creation.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
