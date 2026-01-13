LETTER: DA ministers on GNU gravy train

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ministers’ written answers to ActionSA parliamentary questions revealing that the government of national unity (GNU) cabinet spent more than half a billion rand on travel and accommodation costs in their first 18 months ring serious alarm bells.

However, the fact that DA ministers appear just as profligate, excessive and evasive as their ANC counterparts left me sick to my stomach.

We’ve long expected arrogance and evasion from ANC ministers and the deputy president, but what makes this so disgraceful is seeing how quickly and easily many DA cabinet ministers have climbed aboard the GNU gravy train and spent our tax money on their luxury travel and overseas accommodation. I really expected better from the DA. It’s excessive and extreme. It’s inexcusable.

Worse, we read that some DA ministers, such as Dean Macpherson and John Steenhuisen, have been evasive and avoided having to declare their expenses. They have evaded answering by using petty excuses, including that they don’t have the capacity to record and keep accounting records. This is just a clever way of avoiding having to provide the amounts spent. It is beyond shabby. They are as bad as the ANC and Nats before them.

The DA should be better than this. What has happened? Helen Zille remains silent and Helen Suzman must be turning in her grave.

Mark Lowe

Durban

