LETTER: Implats rejects claims it withheld accident investigation report

The article (“NUM demands transparency in Implats accident inquiry”, January 8) contained inaccuracies and misrepresentations.

This even though a detailed response to queries was provided to your publication, including corrections to factual inaccuracies and clarification of misunderstandings, within the timeframe afforded to us.

The nub of your article asserted that Impala Platinum (Implats) is withholding a key report into the accident investigation. This is incorrect: it uncritically parrots claims made by your sources, claims that demonstrate a fundamental lack of understanding related to South African law.

The reports from the section 11(5) investigation required under the Mine Health and Safety Act, conducted by two independent experts, were submitted to the department of mineral & petroleum resources on January 19 2024.

The reports were also made available to the department’s safety inspectorate in the interest of ensuring an expeditious resolution of the department’s formal section 65 inquiry into the accident, which is in progress. These reports are relevant and required for the inquiry.

Separately, DRA was appointed by Implats’ attorneys to provide an independent report. Such a report would inform the attorneys’ legal advice to Implats regarding the section 65 inquiry and potential further litigation. This DRA report was therefore not produced as part of the section 11(5) investigation and was therefore not made available to the department.

Implats’ position in this regard was upheld on November 20 2025 by the Labour Court judgment of [judge Reynaud] Daniels, who found against the department and upheld that legal privilege was properly invoked by Implats regarding the DRA report.

The court furthermore emphasised that “legal professional privilege is of vital importance in the South African legal system…. Legal professional privilege is considered so fundamental that it is absolute, unless waived.”

Egregiously, the article also misstates the number of fatalities at 16.

The tragic accident, which took place in November 2023, claimed the lives of 13 of our colleagues. We wish to reiterate the seriousness with which we view the accident, with our continued and multifaceted response to the event and the significant ramifications it has for our affected colleagues.

Implats is fully co-operating with the department and is committed to implementing the recommendations that emerge from the formal inquiry that is under way.

Johan Theron

Implats group executive: corporate affairs

