LETTER: Shaky KZN coalition a warning sign for GNU

The government of national unity (GNU) is being held together by fragile political compromise and even thinner trust. With President Cyril Ramaphosa set to stand down at the 2027 ANC elective conference, the entire arrangement is likely to unravel — fast, publicly and painfully.

What South Africa is witnessing with the government of provincial unity in KwaZulu-Natal should serve as a national warning. The instability, factional power struggles and governance paralysis unfolding there are not anomalies; they are previews.

Should Paul Mashatile replace Ramaphosa at the national level, this dysfunction risks becoming the country’s new status quo. Mashatile’s political posture has long been shaped by factional arithmetic rather than decisive leadership, and in a GNU environment that weakness would be fatal.

Equally concerning is the growing talk of Fikile Mbalula as a potential presidential contender. This is not a question of personality but of record. Mbalula has repeatedly demonstrated a troubling tendency to shift position depending on the prevailing political wind. He is a consummate crowd politician, animated by applause, driven by populism and unanchored by consistent principle. In a country crying out for predictability and institutional stability, such leadership would be reckless.

The GNU was never meant to be a populist experiment. It was a necessity born out of electoral reality, requiring maturity, restraint and disciplined leadership. For all his faults and limitations, Ramaphosa provides a stabilising centre. His departure will not usher in renewal — it will open the floodgates to internal ANC battles spilling directly into the state.

South Africa does not need another era of political improvisation. We have endured enough damage from leaders who confuse noise for mandate and factional survival for governance. The GNU’s success depends less on ideology and more on leadership temperament. Without Ramaphosa the centre will not hold, and when it collapses ordinary South Africans will pay the price.

Thulani Dasa

Via email

