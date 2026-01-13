LETTER: South Africa auto industry in apocalyptic decline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau is not doing much to stop the job losses, says the writer.

One shudders to see the demise of the South African auto manufacturing industry, bit by bit. A real-time collapse of apocalyptic proportions is unfolding in front of our eyes.

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau is not doing much to stop the job losses, and prefers kowtowing to the Chinese. Meanwhile, the people who are employed in the local auto assembly factories can only really afford cheap Chinese imports.

Ever seen a conundrum? Here is one that will have devastating consequences for the already high unemployment rate for skilled people in South Africa.

Eckehardt Ficinus

Dunkeld

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.