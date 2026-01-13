LUYANDA JELE: Red light flashing over voter disengagement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Participation in municipal elections has declined sharply, writes the author.

As South Africa approaches another round of local government elections voter disengagement is no longer a warning sign; it’s an established reality.

Participation in municipal elections has declined sharply, from 57.9% in 2016 to 45.9% in 2021. This is not simply a story of voter apathy. It reflects a deeper and more troubling disconnect between citizens and municipalities that increasingly struggle to deliver basic services.

Local government is the sphere of the state closest to daily life. When water supply is unreliable, electricity outages are routine and roads deteriorate without repair, democratic participation begins to feel abstract. In this context disengagement is not indifference; it’s a rational response to repeated institutional failure.

Cape Town outperforms national average

The contrast between municipalities where engagement holds and those where it collapses is instructive. In Cape Town turnout in the 2021 local elections reached about 50%-52% among an estimated 3.1-million eligible voters. While far from ideal, this remains above the national average.

More revealing is the variation within the metro itself. In wards where water, electricity and transport systems function with relative consistency turnout often exceeds 60%. In wards burdened by service backlogs participation falls sharply. The pattern is difficult to ignore — where governance works, people participate.

A similar dynamic is evident in Tshwane, where turnout was 47%-49% among about 1.4-million eligible voters. Despite ongoing service delivery challenges, sustained engagement by civic organisations has helped limit disengagement.

This suggests that while effective governance matters most, clear communication and continuous civic education can moderate the decline in participation even where municipal performance is uneven.

In eThekwini turnout reached about 49% among an estimated 1.3-million eligible voters. Strong ward committee structures and municipal communication channels contribute to participation, though disparities remain between well-serviced and under-serviced areas. Again, visible responsiveness appears to be the decisive factor.

Chronic service delivery failure

The picture changes distinctly in municipalities grappling with chronic service delivery failure. Emfuleni provides a stark example. With more than 300,000 eligible voters, turnout fell below the national average in 2021 and a 2025 by-election recorded participation of only 36.97%.

Years of electricity outages, water shortages and infrastructure decay have produced more than frustration; they have produced resignation. In such environments elections are no longer seen as instruments of change.

This pattern repeats itself elsewhere. In Steve Tshwete turnout consistently trails national figures among an electorate of more than 180,000, amid the rapid growth of informal settlements and limited service improvements.

In the Amathole district poor roads, sanitation challenges and housing delays continue to undermine confidence in local institutions. OR Tambo faces an added constraint — long distances to polling stations and limited transport options make participation difficult and costly for many rural voters.

In Mpumalanga the Gert Sibande district’s weak economic prospects and perceptions of ineffective governance have entrenched disengagement among a voter base exceeding 500,000.

Mangaung metro, home to about 450,000 eligible voters, recorded a turnout of about 45%, reflecting economic pressure and inconsistent service delivery. (ALAN EASON)

Between these extremes lie municipalities such as Nelson Mandela Bay and Mangaung. Nelson Mandela Bay, with about 600,000 eligible voters, recorded a turnout in the mid-40% range, with significant variation between wards.

Mangaung metro, home to about 450,000 eligible voters, recorded a turnout of about 45%, reflecting economic pressure and inconsistent service delivery. These cases illustrate voter engagement is not fixed; it responds to local conditions and governance performance.

Nationally the decline is near universal. Of South Africa’s 205 local municipalities 201 recorded lower turnouts in 2021 than in 2016. Only four municipalities — Collins Chabane, Maruleng, Kamiesberg and Richtersveld — experienced an increase.

This breadth of decline points to systemic causes rather than isolated local failures. While metropolitan areas generally outperform smaller municipalities, even metros exhibit sharp ward level disparities.

In many communities elections are no longer moments of renewal or accountability. They are experienced as symbolic events disconnected from everyday reality. When households endure years of unreliable services with little visible consequence for those responsible, the act of voting loses its meaning.

Reversing voter disengagement will not be achieved through election season mobilisation alone. Participation is shaped by everyday governance. Municipalities that wish to restore engagement must begin with effective, visible service delivery. Improvements in water provision, electricity reliability, sanitation, roads and housing must be communicated clearly and measured transparently.

Accessibility is equally critical. Rural and peri-urban voters face structural barriers that urban voters do not. Expanding polling locations, deploying mobile voting units and providing targeted transport support are not optional interventions; they are prerequisites for meaningful participation.

Civic engagement must also be continuous. One-off voter education campaigns have limited impact. Year-round engagement through ward committees, community organisations and civil society strengthens democratic literacy and reinforces the relevance of participation beyond election day. Municipalities should use ward level turnout data to identify areas of chronic disengagement and respond with targeted, locally grounded interventions.

Trust in local government must be rebuilt. Repeated service failures produce cynicism, not apathy. Transparent communication, visible accountability and responsive governance remain the only sustainable means of restoring confidence in local democracy.

If local democracy is to remain credible, the link between governance performance and citizen participation must be restored. The legitimacy of local government depends on it.

• Jele is chief researcher at African Sovereignty Electoral & Governance Services, and chairs the African Sovereignty and Economic Transformation Institute.