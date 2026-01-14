HEATH MUCHENA: Venezuela, power politics and the quiet repricing of risk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By any historical standard the events in Venezuela should have rattled global markets. A sitting leader removed, questions over sovereignty, oil reserves, sanctions and regional spillover.

However, when trading desks opened from Tokyo to New York the response was almost casual. Stocks rose in Asia. Oil dipped then steadied. Volatility faded. Gold climbed quietly, but without panic.

This was not indifference. It was recognition. Financial markets today are less reactive to dramatic headlines and more focused on whether an event alters the structure of global supply, growth or liquidity. Venezuela, for all its symbolism, does not.

The country holds enormous oil reserves on paper, but markets understand the difference between reserves and production. Years of underinvestment, decaying infrastructure and the loss of skilled labour mean Venezuelan oil cannot return to scale quickly.

Even optimistic projections point to a multi-year rebuild measured in half-decades, not quarters. In an energy market grappling with oversupply and slowing demand growth, Venezuela is not the marginal barrel.

The country holds enormous oil reserves on paper, but markets understand the difference between reserves and production. Years of underinvestment, decaying infrastructure and the loss of skilled labour mean Venezuelan oil cannot return to scale quickly.

That reality explains why oil prices softened rather than surged. Traders are not pricing disruption. They are pricing abundance. More revealing was what did move. Gold continued its steady ascent. Asian equities, especially technology and semiconductor stocks, rallied. Bond markets barely budged. This combination tells a story that goes far beyond Latin America.

Markets are increasingly conditioned to geopolitical action. After years of war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, shipping disruptions and sanctions regimes, investors ask a single question when news breaks: does this fracture the system, or does the system absorb it? So far, the system has absorbed nearly everything.

Electricity prices rise globally

What is changing instead is the nature of risk itself. Energy is no longer a single trade. Oil prices remain subdued, but electricity prices are rising sharply across developed economies. Power grids are strained by electrification, data centres and AI workloads. Utilities and infrastructure companies show pricing power once reserved for commodity producers. That divergence is becoming one of the defining market themes of the decade.

Asia’s reaction underscored this shift. Japan and South Korea opened higher, led by chipmakers. Investors there are focused on the next phase of global growth, driven by AI investment, defence spending and industrial reshoring. Geopolitical tension is no longer viewed purely as a threat to demand, but as a catalyst for government spending and capital formation.

Gold is rising not because investors fear imminent collapse but because confidence in political and fiscal coherence is eroding at the margins, writes the author.

Gold’s strength adds another layer. It is rising not because investors fear imminent collapse but because confidence in political and fiscal coherence is eroding at the margins. Debt levels are high. Defence budgets are expanding. Industrial policy is back. Central banks talk tough, but real interest rates remain historically modest. This environment favours assets that hedge credibility rather than catastrophe.

That distinction also matters for markets like cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin no longer trades purely as a speculative bet on chaos. Its performance is increasingly tied to fiscal dominance and monetary flexibility, to a world where governments promise discipline but operate with limited room to manoeuvre. It thrives not on panic but on prolonged contradiction.

Seen through this lens, Venezuela was not a shock. It was a reminder. Power politics are returning, but they are being financed, managed and absorbed by a global system that has learned to live with tension. The calm response from markets is not complacency. It is adaptation.

For investors the lesson is clear. The biggest risks in 2026 are unlikely to come from dramatic events. They will emerge instead from slow, grinding pressures: debt, energy constraints, political fragmentation and the quiet reshaping of how growth is funded.

The world did not blink because it has learned how to keep moving forward while the ground shifts beneath it.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated.

Also read:

EDITORIAL: On Trump and Venezuela our global conscience must not waver

AYABONGA CAWE: Venezuela is not about oil alone, but power in a financialised world

DESMOND LACHMAN: Trump’s Venezuelan gift to the gold market

MARIANNE MERTEN: How those with money and might thrive in an anything-goes world