LETTER: Flaw in the reverse Bradley Effect

It may be instructive to examine how deeply ancestral beliefs continue to weigh on voters' consciences.

John Davenport’s article refers (“How reverse Bradley Effect could reshape Joburg’s mayoral race”, January 13).

In South African elections another phenomenon is at play that could compromise the reverse Bradley Effect — to the detriment of the DA.

More than a decade ago, on a regular morning run I was discussing the upcoming general election with a black friend who was an esteemed high court judge. He said in all seriousness that as bad as things were within the governing party he couldn’t contemplate voting for the DA as his ancestors would never forgive him.

It might be instructive to learn the extent to which ancestral beliefs can weigh on disillusioned voters’ conscience.

James Olive

Via email

