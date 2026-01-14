LETTER: Naval war games show SA slide to the ‘Dark Side’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If nothing else, it can be concluded that the ironically named “Will for Peace” naval exercise off Simon’s Town organised by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and including naval vessels from South Africa, Iran, Russia and China, has in effect ended any talk of trade deals and détente with the US. It must be clear by now to anyone who cares at Foggy Bottom that South Africa has moved to “the Dark Side”.

Of greater concern is the relative speed with which the philosophy of ocean trade has been turned on its head. During Pax Americana, circa 1945-2022, shipping was protected by the US Navy, and the US itself respected international rules and standards.

While to some degree a convenient illusion, the movement of product by sea reached about 80% of all goods traded, and volumes increased by a factor of four since the early 1970s. Such was the consistency of transit times that automotive supply chains ran on a “just in time” basis. The global economy based its future growth on the assumption that this would continue.

That was until the Ukraine war erupted in 2022 and vessels were attacked in the Black Sea. The recent Venezuelan incident shows that the US now openly uses naval assets to protect its interests and no longer feels constrained by international rules, especially when it comes to boarding and detaining foreign-flagged vessels. Might is now right.

With the trend moving towards “every country for itself”, navigational choke points are prime places of conflict where nations gain leverage from deciding which ships may pass. The Houthis showed what can be achieved at the Bab El Mandeb strait. The Iranians have detained a US-flagged tanker near the Strait of Hormuz. The Russians have the Northern Sea Route, Baltic and Black seas; the Chinese the Strait of Malacca, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait; while South Africa “owns” the Cape Sea Route.

As constriction at any of these choke points will significantly degrade “Western” trade, not least because of increased insurance premiums, the US may see “Will for Peace” as a direct threat to its interests. South Africa doesn’t need an unfriendly visit from a US carrier group, which on current form would be relaxed, among other things, about expropriating diesel and petrol tankers heading for South African ports.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

