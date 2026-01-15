LAEL BETHLEHEM: More action required on festive season deaths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year is well under way, with matric results published and most people back at their desks. The holidays allowed many of us to visit family or enjoy our beautiful coastline and national parks. We have returned to encouraging signs of improvement in matric results and some good news on our economy.

But the end of the festive season always brings two depressing announcements — fatalities on our roads and deaths at initiation schools. Every December we see extraordinary road carnage with hundreds of people dying in fatal road crashes. And every December, the summer circumcision season results in the deaths of scores of young men, killed needlessly in the prime of their lives. Somehow we have come to accept these figures. There is little public discussion and few expressions of outrage. Perhaps greater levels of public anger are needed.

In the first half of December more than 500 people died in fatal road crashes, an average of 32 people a day. Though this is mercifully lower than the previous year, it is far too high. The full statistics for the festive period will be announced by transport minister Barbara Creecy next week.

South Africa’s road deaths are among the highest in the world per capita, at 25 per 100,000 compared with 10 in Europe. These deaths result from a combination of poor driving, alcohol, lack of seatbelt use and pedestrian behaviour. While important, the annual safety campaigns have been unable to reduce the dangers sufficiently.

One issue is infrastructure. The N1, for example, operates as a single carriageway for hundreds of kilometres, especially the section that runs through the Karoo. This is a national road, carrying huge volumes of traffic and many trucks. A single lane in each direction is a dangerous setup and contributes to road fatalities as a result of head-on collisions. Surely the national road from north to south must become a double carriageway along its full extent?

A similar story can be told for deaths at initiation schools due to botched circumcisions. In the 2025 summer season alone 48 young men died in initiation schools and many others were injured, maimed or traumatised. They died of dehydration, infection and negligence. How can this be tolerated?

Initiation and the associated circumcision rites are a precious heritage of many South African communities and their right to practice their cultural legacy must be protected. But some initiation schools have lost the essence of the tradition, which is to nurture and care for young men and prepare them for adulthood.

Some of these schools are simply money-making rackets involving unscrupulous or incompetent practitioners. The state has tried to regulate these practices through legislation and registration and has tried to mobilise traditional leaders to assist. This has had little effect. Why are we allowing young men to be led to their deaths so predictably?

Targeted enforcement

Active enforcement is the key and is mainly required for three to four months of the year. Roving teams of health inspectors and paramedics could be deployed during the winter and summer initiation seasons, with the power to close any school that does not meet standards and remove any young men at risk. Information should be shared with parents and initiates, helping them to ensure they sign up for authorised schools and providing a hotline to address queries or raise the alarm.

Both these problems require greater investment of resources and sustained leadership. As a country we need to ensure the carnage is ended.

• Bethlehem is an economic development specialist and partner at Genesis Analytics. She has worked in the forestry, renewable energy, housing and property sectors as well as in local and national government. She writes in her personal capacity.