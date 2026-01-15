LETTER: Not an ‘either or’ for business schools in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Countries such as China continue to send their top students to study at US business schools, says the writer.

The dons of South Africa’s business schools have raised the conjecture that local institutions rely too heavily on imported case studies, implying that insights from American business examples are not always applicable in the South African context.

While this perspective is debatable, it overlooks the significant breadth and depth of knowledge offered by leading global organisations and internationally recognised business schools. For instance, companies such as Nvidia, which has a market capitalisation of about $4.5-trillion — nearly 10 times SA’s annual gross national product — demonstrate the scale and impact of value created by global business practices.

In addition, countries such as China continue to send their top students to study at these US business schools. Rather than postulating that the local context is unique or superior, it may be more productive for South African gurus to focus on equipping graduates with essential skills grounded in global best practices and local relevance.

As Socrates pronounced: “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.” Given our resource constraints, we would benefit greatly from leveraging the extensive body of international business knowledge while ensuring that our graduates master fundamental competencies.

John Catsicas

Via email

