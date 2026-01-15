LETTER: SA Rugby must sever gambling sector ties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA Rugby’s entanglement with the online gambling industry reveals a troubling moral vacuum at the heart of our national sport.

When questioned about the ethics of these sponsorships, the administration’s primary defence is that they “abide by prevailing legislation”. In essence, because it is legal they believe it is acceptable.

This is a dangerous and historically bankrupt argument. We must remember that Big Tobacco sponsorship was once legal. Even more pointedly, in our own history apartheid was legal. Legality has never been a sufficient benchmark for morality, nor is it a defence for institutions entrusted with the custody of national symbols.

The Springboks are not just another sports team; they are a category of one. They represent our highest aspirations of unity and integrity. By plastering the logos of betting companies — an industry inextricably linked to money laundering, financial crime and the systematic impoverishment of our most vulnerable citizens — across our national colours, SA Rugby is trading long-term moral capital for short-term revenue.

The data is undeniable: South Africans wagered more than R1.5-trillion in the past financial year. This daily habit is fuelled by mobile apps that strip resources from food and education. For SA Rugby to claim it is abjured from taking a stance on sociopolitical questions is a dereliction of its role as a social leader.

If SA Rugby truly wants to honour the “Springbok standard” it must look beyond the floor of current legislation and reach for the ceiling of conscience. It should follow the precedent set when sport correctly severed ties with the tobacco industry. That struggle was fought for physical health; this one is for the financial and mental sanity of our nation.

It is time for SA Rugby to lead, rather than hide behind the law.

Ike Boss

Cape Town

