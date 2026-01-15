LETTER: SA’s hypocritical foreign policy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A beachgoer looks on at two Iranian vessels in False Bay near Cape Town, January 13 2026.

Speaking in Rustenburg on January 9 on South Africa’s “2026 Foreign Policy Outlook”, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola said the focus is on ubuntu, justice and the quest for human dignity.

Citing Nelson Mandela, Lamola said promoting human rights should not be relinquished because the world is dangerous. Justice and respect for international law should continue to guide international relations.

On the same day the South African Navy started the Will for Peace naval exercise off Simonstown with China, Russia and Iran.

Every day Russia’s military murders Ukrainian civilians, including children; China violates human rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, and regularly violates the sovereignty of countries around the East and South China seas and threatens to invade democratic Taiwan. Since December the Iranian regime, a sponsor of international terrorism, has killed thousands of its citizens and is executing more.

Yet Lamola’s department has issued no statement condemning these massacres. Is he serious about his commitment to international law and human rights?

US President Donald Trump violates international law, but he walks in the footsteps of Putin, Xi Jinping and the mullahs. Lamola is more concerned with America’s excesses than those committed by our “valued ally”, as President Cyril Ramaphosa describes Russia. And not a word about China and Iran.

Lamola says diplomacy must deliver tangible improvements to people’s lives. But this is not how it has turned out. Our so-called anti-imperialist foreign policy has brought this country to the brink of disaster. The US, our second-most important trading partner, now subjects SA exports to punitive tariffs, and further sanctions are contemplated in Washington.

Less hypocrisy and a foreign policy based on common sense could have avoided the disastrous situation SA finds itself in.

François Theron

Pretoria

