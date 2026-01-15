RAPHAEL KAPLINSKY AND MIKE MORRIS | Prof David Kaplan — a lifelong engaged academic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

David Kaplan spent most of his professional career as an economist, basing himself in the economics department and the Graduate School of Business at the University of Cape Town.

Throughout his professional career he maintained an abiding interest in innovation, in the roles played by states and markets in economic growth and in the distributional outcomes of growth. He addressed this through a multidisciplinary lens — economic history, economic theory, political economy and innovation studies.

Most of all, Prof Kaplan was an “engaged academic”, making a significant contribution to the development and implementation of policy in relation to industrial development, international trade, labour markets, science and technology and innovation, primarily in South Africa.

As the state became increasingly predatory and obstructionist to economic growth, Kaplan shifted to a more critical analysis of the state. He argued the key to productivity-led growth lay in a dynamic private sector, working together with state, business services, educational and research institutions in an efficient national system of innovation.

Kaplan increasingly felt his professional contribution to economic development lay less in producing academic publications and more in the design and execution of policy. After a stint as chief economist at the department of trade and industry from 2003, frustrated by policy failures at the national level,Kaplan turned his attention to policy design and implementation at the regional level.

As chief economist in the Western Cape department of economic development and tourism (2004 to 2010) he developed a provincial industrial strategy, the Western Cape Micro Economic Development Strategy. The strategy involved substantial engagement with private sector stakeholders and established effective independent public/private implementation institutions across many sectors.

He came to argue that top-down state directed economic policy was at best ineffective and at worst damaging; the primary driver of growth was the private sector working in a collaborative partnership with government and national system of innovation institutions; the role of the state and public policy was to provide the framing conditions that enabled growth; and this depended on having suitably capacitated, independent institutions comprised of private and public representatives to enable effective implementation.

This required efficient markets, appropriate human resources, independent institutions and incentives to promote investment in productivity enhancing technological progress.

Over the past decade Kaplan played an active role in the National Council on Innovation and was a board member of the Technology Innovation Agency. In the immediate period before his death he became increasingly involved in the development of policies facilitating the growth of venture capital-backed innovative enterprises.

After moving to Paris he extended this focus on science and technology beyond South Africa, working as a consultant and adviser to the International Science Council. On the international stage he played an important role as a member of the scientific committee in the global consortium of researchers focused on innovation studies, particularly in its African sub-division, Africalics.

Kaplinsky is emeritus professor at the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex. Morris is emeritus professor: Prism at the University of Cape Town’s School of Economics.