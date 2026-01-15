STEPHEN CRANSTON: Retirement consulting drives Alexforbes growth amid asset boost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just as bad news is often released on Friday afternoons, people are naturally suspicious when listed companies release results only in December. However, this has been the practice for decades from Alexforbes. It releases results no less than 10 weeks after its interim results date of September 30.

It’s not as if the latest results were anything to be embarrassed about. Operating income was up 9% to R2.33bn. Normalised profit from operations (before non-trading and capital items), which I am assured corresponds to the layman’s understanding of profit, was up 18% to R446m. HEPS from total operations was up 17% to 33.2c.

Assets under management surge

A key indicator for the group is that total assets under management and administration closed at R696bn, up 23% year on year. The main profit driver is not advice fees (even though everyone will tell you this is an “advice business”) but fees on assets under management. These are annuity fees, while advice fees are often non-recurring.

It’s not as if its results are particularly complex. Alexforbes no longer takes underwriting risk after selling its short-term insurer to Momentum in 2020 and its tiny subscale life office to Sanlam in 2021. The previous management under Andrew Darfoor, and before that Edward Kieswetter, now the South African Revenue Service commissioner, wanted to offer a full-service solution to clients, insuring their lives and their cars and providing investment building blocks for their investment products.

Under current CEO Dawie de Villiers, the focus has moved to two core areas in which Forbes is the market leader. The heart of the business is retirement fund consulting, which it has dominated since the turn of the millennium. By then it had acquired most of its large competitors, such as Ginsburg, Malan & Carsons. The last man standing in terms of independent competitors is Willis Towers Watson, plus Riscura in the asset consulting niche.

There are some employee benefits consultants embedded in life offices, often with different names to confuse clients. Simeka, a division of Sanlam Corporate, is a good example of this.

De Villiers puts quite a spin on the value of Alexforbes advice. In the December interims announcement, while people were packing for the beach, he said Forbes has brought stability and confidence to its clients “by anchoring propositions on the delivery of best advice”. He said it is the role Alexforbes has played for 90 years and will continue to do.

In 1935, employee benefits consultants would have a very small part of the business. It was predominantly an insurance broker in the early days. Kieswetter sold the insurance broker (often described as a “risk manager”) to multinational broker Marsh in 2012. Insurance broking is a global business, dominated by the big three. It was argued Forbes couldn’t compete with Marsh, Aon and Willis, but this was something of an excuse. The main factor was that the private equity firm that bought Alexforbes and delisted it from the JSE had to reduce debt. Other good businesses, such as Guardrisk, were also sold at what in hindsight looks like fire sale prices.

Alexforbes is in the greater Sanlam orbit. It is not the first time. It was once known as Price Forbes Federale Volkskas and owned ultimately by Sanlam’s giant holding company, Sankorp. Under the dynamic, sometimes aggressive, leadership of Graeme Kerrigan and the late Leon Lewis, the employee benefits division became a jewel on the group and Kerrigan ended up as group CEO.

Investment solutions brand revived

At the turn of the millennium, when the entire group took on the Alexander Forbes branding, it had expanded internationally, becoming one of the eight largest insurance broking and employee benefits businesses in the world. The separate listing of the multimanager Investment Solutions in the late 1990s was controversial in the way it enriched top management. However, it proved difficult to manage a business with two centres of power, in London and Johannesburg. Eventually the overambitious empire building was unwound.

Forbes is a far smaller business now but it is focused on areas of expertise, retirement consulting and multimanagement, and it is a capital-light business, with no banking or underwriting subsidiaries. It has runway in its two core businesses but far more in the financial planning, or retail, market.

Historically, Forbes consultants relied on leads from the retirement fund businesses, offering advice to the top executives at corporate clients. However, it has expanded its financial planning footprint, though it has a long way to go to catch up with market leaders PSG Wealth and Citadel.

To service third-party financial advisers, Forbes has resurrected the Investment Solutions brand. This will be Forbes’ discretionary fund manager, building bespoke portfolios for advisers who want to provide something more than off-the-shelf products to clients.

Investment Solutions has a controversial heritage with its share allocations to top management, but why not use the brand, which, after all, describes exactly what it does?

Forbes hasn’t indicated it wants to get into the more exclusive wealth management space, where Investec Wealth & Investment and Sanlam Private Wealth are top brands. Perhaps there is an informal non-compete with Sanlam not to clone Sanlam Private Wealth, which provides share portfolios to clients not only products based on unit trusts. However, it’s probably best not to start too many new ventures at once.

• Cranston, a financial journalist, is author of ‘The Mavericks’, a book about South African fund management.