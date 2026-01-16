LETTER: Gauteng fails schools test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng Online school placement system is clearly not working. Thousands of applications remain “pending” while the academic year has already begun. On the first day of school in Gauteng the system failed to load, leaving parents anxious and helpless.

The principle of “first-come, first-served” has collapsed. Parents who applied on time are still without placements, while some late applications have already been accepted. This inconsistency undermines trust in the system and unfairly punishes responsible parents.

Even more troubling is the lack of support. Since Monday parents have been sent from pillar to post by schools, regional offices and district offices — with no clear answers or assistance.

An urgent and transparent action plan is required. Additional placement centres must be activated, clear communication issued, and real support provided at regional and district level. Every lost school day deepens inequality and harms a child’s future.

Our children belong in classrooms, not at home due to administrative failure. Immediate intervention is needed to ensure that every pupil is placed and at school by Monday.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​