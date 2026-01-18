LETTER: Prioritise jobs for SA citizens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We must urgently identify basic and entry-level jobs that should be prioritised for only South African citizens, says the writer.

The minister of labour must introduce clear, strategic interventions to decisively reduce South Africa’s unacceptably high unemployment. This cannot remain a discussion exercise while millions of citizens are locked out of economic participation.

We must urgently identify basic and entry-level jobs that should be prioritised for only South African citizens. Fuel station attendants are often foreign nationals. On farms, in restaurants and in other low skill sectors, the pattern repeats itself.

There is something fundamentally wrong when work that requires basic skills, jobs that should serve as an entry point into the economy for our youth, are largely performed by foreign nationals while South Africans remain unemployed and wallow in poverty.

This is not xenophobia. It is patriotism. Every responsible state prioritises and protects its citizens in its labour market while managing migration lawfully and humanely. South Africa must do the same.

Economic inclusion of citizens is not negotiable. Without it, social cohesion, dignity and national stability will continue to erode.

Thulani Dasa

Khayelitsha

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​