LETTER: ANC puts form over substance

Your editorial opinion (“Scrutiny of presidency is long overdue”, January 16), refers.

The president ought to be a chair of the board. But Cyril Ramaphosa has so many direct responsibilities, which means he can’t actually attend to them in any meaningful way. This suits ANC governance, which is one of form over substance.

Do those in charge of “entities and departments” attend to their core functions? The intelligence minister overseeing the State Security Agency is the presidential spokesperson. That does not seem like a sensible arrangement.

The envisaged oversight committee will be ineffectual if the president and deputy president are only required to appear before it once a year. Again, form over substance.

That members of the rules committee had to travel abroad “to determine how other parliaments oversee the work of their presidents or prime ministers” is in itself shocking. The democratic parliament is more than 30 years old. What have they been doing all this time?

It is time that Ramaphosa was “subjected to vitriolic attack in the committee … on issues such as Phala Phala”, and much else.

It’s hard to believe that there was a Zondo state capture commission.

Francois Theron

Via Business Day online

