LETTER: Autocrats’ mangled words

Your editorial opinion (“SA’s hypocritical foreign policy”, January 15) refers.

“Will for Peace” is typical of the “newspeak” used by autocratic regimes, where they mangle the language to mean exactly the opposite.

The two biggest threats to peace are Russia, which started a European war that has killed thousands on the whim of its leader, and Iran, which kills its own people en masse and exports terrorism throughout the world on the basis of 7th century texts.

These state that not only Christians and Jews should be killed, but even Muslims who do not follow the right teachings.

“Will to Chaos” would be more like it.

Sydney Kaye

Via Business Day online

