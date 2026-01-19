LETTER: DA must choose between party of government or silenced opposition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ghaleb Cachalia’s excellent column got to the very heart of the issue facing the party (“Steenhuisen’s acquittal raises DA accountability concerns”, January 19).

Namely, aside from the obvious embarrassment and deep unpleasantness from the airing of dirty washing, the DA needs to decide whether it is a party of government or one of opposition.

More importantly, it also needs to decide whether it is a federal and liberal democratic political organisation or a party that decrees from the top, stifles debate, closes down criticism, papers over serious allegations of fraud and misconduct, and silences its backbenchers and critics through intimidation and fear — all to the benefit of a few DA individuals doing very, very well on the government of national unity (GNU) gravy train.

As Dion George clearly explained, many of us cannot remain in or support a party that has, through the actions of its current leader, John Steenhuisen, been captured by the ANC and other criminal interests. The result of this capture is that the DA has been completely muzzled, losing both its voice and its ability to lead in South Africa’s interest.

That is the tragedy that the DA will have to address if it is to succeed in its stated mission. Perhaps even to survive. It is that serious.

Mark Lowe

Durban

