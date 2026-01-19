LETTER: On we go over the precipice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC racism and corruption see businesses closing and investors shying away from SA, says the writer.

And so the downward spiral continues, led by “Sofa Cyril” Ramaphosa, into the third world abyss (“Closure of BAT factory puts 35,000 jobs at risk”, January 16).

ANC racism and corruption see businesses closing, investors shying away from SA, entrepreneurs leaving in droves, rampant crime, collapsing health, education and infrastructure, pernicious genocide of white people, and the destruction of the good relations South Africa once had with the US, replaced by terrorist buddies such as Hamas, Iran and rogue nation China.

The disarray the country is in, and the legalised racism, is ignored by the ANC-captured puppy dog press in SA and their appeasement stance. It can only get worse.

D Hoines

Via Business Day online

