RACHEL IRVINE: Hospitality sector should brace for the ‘Ozempic effect’ 

South Africa isn’t known for doing things in half measures. We’re big on life, sunshine, value and the kind of hospitality that makes visitors feel instantly welcome. But international travellers don’t cross continents for a smile alone; they come for the bush, warm beaches, lush winelands, generous meals and the feeling of being properly looked after. That abundance is at the heart of our summer holidays.

But a wave of behavioural change is coming, triggered by the pharmaceutical industry and medical science, threatening to redefine South Africa’s brand identity. Weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy have already changed diets for millions in key tourist markets such as Europe and the US.

For hospitality it means diners will want less, pushing us to switch our focus on bigger to better, or simply different. These drugs can cause nausea and lower alcohol tolerance, so users eat smaller portions, choose nutrient-dense meals and drink less.

In the UK the “Ozempic effect” has forced Michelin-starred chefs such as Heston Blumenthal to put his acclaimed restaurant, The Fat Duck, on diet. British hospitality research agency KAM Insight estimates 7% of UK adults are taking GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. One in three eats out less often and nearly a quarter (23%) now drink less alcohol.

In the US, a Bloomberg Intelligence report found 54% of respondents dine out less frequently and have cut back on take aways. Multiple hospitality industry reports flag a drop in spend per head among GLP-1 users.

The Food Away from Home Association, which represents America’s $1.3-trillion eating-out ecosystem, says a third of users want smaller, less-indulgent portions, favouring lean proteins and plant-based options while avoiding salt, fat and sugar. More than one in five are shunning coffee and alcohol and nearly 40% said they want fewer fizzy drinks.

Which brings us back to South Africa; for now the impact will be minimal. GLP-1 medicines are costly and supply is limited. But among our international visitors they could mean lower per-guest consumption: lighter breakfasts, smaller lunches, less booze. Bills could be lighter and more food wasted.

Lighter, not cheaper

But this doesn’t necessarily mean a loss: it could be an opportunity for clean eating, wellness stays, medical-wellness tourism, more non-alcoholic experimentation and right-sizing menus to reduce waste.

South Africa already produces excellent fruit and vegetables, game, seafood and fish, so the hospitality industry should build “lighter but more satisfying” menus. A resort or restaurant could swap heavy mains for grilled fish, vegetables or lean game, which still feel generous.

Wine farms could expand their low-alcohol ranges, craft spirits and non-alcoholic options. And there’s room to sell up: if visitors aren’t ordering volume, they could be guided towards depth, with a special vintage, a limited release, or a tasting flight focused on character.

Then there are hotels, which could re-imagine themselves as wellness retreats, by offering guided hikes, beach swims, yoga at sunrise, spa treatments. Combine that with light, high-protein menus and you have a product that works as well for a GLP-1 user as for someone focusing on wellbeing.

Beyond that is medical-wellness tourism. With Aspen now marketing Mounjaro in South Africa, the groundwork exists for regulated, medically supervised weight-management programmes supporting such treatments, which could include dentistry, plastic surgery and other treatments.

Pair those with stays in beautiful locales, movement, healthy food and weight-loss support such as physiotherapy, skin treatments and fitness training, and the focus could swing from a “diet holiday” to a health and lifestyle reset with sun, sea or wild open spaces.

Consumer appetites are changing. For the hospitality sector, it’s better to be an early adopter than stubbornly cling to yesterday’s menus.

Abundance has always been part of the South African holiday. That doesn’t have to change; what needs to evolve is what we choose to be abundant in: attention, quality and care.

The world’s appetites are shifting. South Africa can treat that as a threat or as an opportunity. The choice is obvious: stay generous, stay adaptable, and make sure our welcome remains as memorable as ever — even if our plates are a little lighter.

• Irvine is CEO at Irvine Partners.