BRADLY HOWLAND: Why Grok’s abuses should alarm communicators, not just regulators

Global scrutiny of X and its embedded AI system, Grok, is no longer confined to tech circles or regulatory sandboxes.

Governments from the UK to India, Malaysia and Indonesia have taken formal action against the platform or its AI tools because of real harms emerging from their use.

For communicators, agency leaders and brand stewards, this isn’t just a regulatory story; it is a professional alarm bell, one we dare not ignore. Platforms that once felt neutral are now demonstrably shaping narratives, influencing behaviours and, in some cases, actively producing damaging content that affects reputations, public trust and social cohesion.

Across multiple jurisdictions globally this month, authorities have moved to restrict or block access to Grok after the AI tool was used by ordinary users to generate sexualised images of real women and, alarmingly, minors without consent.

Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked or restricted access to the Grok chatbot in response to the proliferation of nonconsensual, sexually explicit content, citing violations of human rights, privacy and digital safety. Both nations have demanded stronger protections before restoring access.

In the UK, regulators under the Online Safety Act are considering enforcement actions up to and including possible bans on X, following reports that Grok’s image generation feature was widely misused to produce degrading and explicit images, often of women and children. British legislators have characterised this output as unacceptable, and Ofcom has launched an expedited investigation into X’s moderation practices.

Brands, organisations and public figures can find themselves inadvertently associated with platforms that become the locus of harm, either through algorithmic amplification of polarising content or by virtue of proximity to tools being used in ethically problematic ways.

Even as recently as last week, independent reporting and watchdog analyses have shown Grok generating nonconsensual AI images at scale (including images involving minors) and being shared on dark web forums, a potent reminder that harms originating on platforms can ripple far beyond their immediate environments.

This is more than isolated nuisance content. It speaks to how embedded AI can be co-opted to produce social harm at speed and scale. While X’s leadership has taken some reactive steps (such as limiting image generation to paying subscribers or removing thousands of offending posts), these measures are often seen as too slow or superficial compared with the pace and volume of harm being generated.

Ethical guardrails

For communicators the question is not whether platforms are effective channels (they unquestionably remain key spaces for media, policymaking, stakeholder engagement, recruitment and crisis management) but whether continuing to rely on these environments without ethical guardrails or strategic scrutiny is a defensible practice.

This issue is not abstract in South Africa, and it is even more relevant in a year when South Africans are expected to go to the polls to vote for new municipally elected officials.

We operate in a society that contains deep political fissures, persistent inequality, and a trust deficit between citizens, institutions and the media ecosystem. Social platforms in this context behave not as level playing fields but as accelerants for misinformation, grievance narratives and polarisation.

The misuse of generative tools such as Grok amplifies these risks by embedding harmful outputs directly into platforms where audiences already struggle to separate context from manipulation.

The professional cost can be material. Brands, organisations and public figures can find themselves inadvertently associated with platforms that become the locus of harm, either through algorithmic amplification of polarising content or by virtue of proximity to tools being used in ethically problematic ways.

Reputation is not only shaped by what we say but also by where we choose to appear and what behaviours we implicitly endorse. Some will look for a regulatory gimmick to save us from these dilemmas.

But regulation (whether under the UK’s Online Safety Act, the European Digital Services Act or elsewhere) is inevitably reactive, uneven across jurisdictions and slow compared with the velocity of technological change.

In markets such as ours, enforcement resources are limited, and legal clarity on AI misuse remains emergent at best. This places the burden on ethical leadership within the profession. We cannot outsource judgment to platform owners or hope that policy alone will insulate our clients, organisations, or the public from harm. Responsible communication means:

Assessing platform risk as a strategic dimension of reputation management, not merely a media planning metric.

Developing internal engagement principles that explicitly evaluate where, how and under what conditions an organisation chooses to participate in algorithm-driven spaces.

Advising with candour about the reputational trade-offs inherent in digital activation strategies, even where they might deliver short-term attention.

Investing in owned and trusted channels that retain credibility independent of platform algorithms or AI outputs.

This is not a retreat from digital, nor an indictment of technology per se. AI and algorithmic platforms have tremendous potential to enrich communication, broaden engagement and democratise access to information. The central issue is not technology versus humanity, but intent versus indifference.

Platforms that shape discourse come with responsibilities. Communicators who rely on them must decide whether they are operating with principled intent or merely outsourcing influence. The future of communications will be defined not just by our fluency with tools like AI, but by the values and standards we insist on in using them.

In an era where digital platforms can inadvertently generate harm at scale, leadership means prioritising trust over convenience, accountability over reach, and ethical foresight over reactive adaptation.

For South Africa’s communications community, this is a moment not merely to adapt, but to assert the profession’s role as a steward of responsible public discourse. It is not enough to just be heard. We must be heard in places and in ways that honour the rights, dignity and trust of the people we serve.

That is the real test of leadership in the age of platform power and AI-driven influence.

• Howland is president of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa and CEO of communications and marketing agency Alkemi Collective.