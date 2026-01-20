MONDE NDLOVU AND JON FOSTER-PEDLEY: Why fixing taps will matter more than policy pronouncements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a renewed social compact, asking citizens to work with the state to fix the many challenges it faces.

The national dialogue, started last year, will continue to explore how the government, business and civil society can work together to reset the national story and define the values that should bind us.

This is necessary, but we also need a critical shift towards action. If policy and dialogue do not translate into visible, everyday competence and service delivery — and soon — they become just another performance.

South Africa’s citizens have seen enough theatre. It is time to stop obsessing over grand strategy and start obsessing over change on the ground.

Knowing-doing gap

We are a nation of world-class policy and third-class delivery. Our failure is not that we don’t know what to do, it is that we cannot reliably do it. This phenomenon, often called the “knowing-doing gap”, stems from a fatal flaw in how we view governance. We tend to divide the world into the “thinkers” (politicians and consultants) who design the future and the “doers” (public servants) who are expected to magically manifest it.

But a policy that isn’t feasible, doable and viable isn’t a strategy, it’s a delusion. When we elevate the announcement of a plan over the execution of it we create a culture where the appearance of work replaces the work itself. We end up with officials who can recite the National Development Plan by heart but cannot oversee the maintenance of a water pump.

Real governance is detailed. It is focused. It is the satisfying action of fixing a small crack in the wall before the foundation shifts. It requires character and discipline. When we ignore the small things — the broken window at a school, the pothole on a logistics route — we are not just deferring maintenance, we are actively choosing a future where we must pay 10 times the price to demolish and rebuild what we refused to maintain.

A ‘just culture’

How do we fix this? The instinct is often to purge, to fire the incompetence away. While there is certainly a place for removing those who are corrupt or unfit, a firing squad mentality rarely deals with systemic failure.

We can look to the aviation industry for a better model. In aviation safety is paramount and it relies on what is known as a “just culture”. If a pilot or engineer makes a mistake, they are encouraged to report it without fear of immediate retribution, provided it wasn’t due to wilful negligence. Why? Because an error is rarely just about one person, it is usually a symptom of a systemic flaw, bad training, poor fatigue management or faulty equipment.

South Africa’s public service is governed by an unjust culture. It is a culture of fear and obfuscation. Officials hide data and bury mistakes because admitting to a gap in capacity is seen as a career death sentence. If we want to fix the dry taps we need public servants who feel safe enough to say, “I wasn’t trained to maintain this infrastructure” or “the budget allocation doesn’t match the mandate”.

Only when we bring the data out of the shadows can we self-correct. Accountability shouldn’t be a road rage confrontation; it should be a collaboration. It is the act of citizens and civil servants looking at the same broken pipe and asking “how do we fix the system that let this break?“ rather than just ”who do we blame?"

The theft of opportunity

This is not an academic debate. The cost of the “implementation gap” is not paid by the politicians at the top nor even the middle class who can buy solar panels and private medical aid. It is paid by the poor.

When a municipality fails to pay a small business supplier on time it isn’t just causing a cash-flow problem; it is destroying an engine of employment. When a clinic ceiling collapses because of a lack of maintenance we are deskilling the next generation. Every day a child spends in a broken school system is a day of potential stolen.

As social activist Noncedo Madubedube wrote recently in Groundup, “while young South Africans may not have faced apartheid, they are living through an oppression that is no less material. They are harassed when they protest, they go days without water or electricity, they are excluded from economic life and too many are lost to violence long before they reach adulthood.”

Governance failure is, at its core, a theft of opportunity. It strips the most vulnerable of the time and tools they need to build a life. This is why a national reset needs to be measured by water reliability, electricity uptime, road maintenance, clinic standards, procurement integrity, payment cycles, corruption prosecutions, youth employment pathways and education, education, education.

Meritocracy of the mundane

The path forward requires us to redefine what we admire. We need to stop celebrating the flashy launches of new projects and policies and start celebrating the “meritocracy of the mundane”. We need to laud the hospital manager who keeps the lights on, the engineer who insists on the correct specs for a bridge and the clerk who processes payments on time.

South Africa can adopt a Singaporean mindset towards standards where public service is treated as a high-performance profession, not a political deployment zone; where dialogue culminates in a clear action plan with timelines and accountability mechanisms, with measurable indicators tracked publicly and there is a culture of zero tolerance for the corruption that eats away at the plumbing of the state.

This means hiring for skill, paying for and training the next generation of public managers who can get things done, not just political leaders. A nation does not run on speeches. It runs on capable, optimistic people who can execute, who express their values through performance. Cynicism is the refuge of the defeated and action is the medicine of the determined and empowered.

The future of South Africa does not lie in a new policy document or an extended national dialogue — even though we do need these things. It is in the water pipe that doesn’t leak. It is in the invoice that gets paid in 30 days. It is in the unglamorous work of maintenance. If we can master that, we can capitalise on the momentum of economic improvement, not just to rebuild the state but to rebuild the trust that makes a nation work, that makes a nation great.

• Ndlovu is MD of the Black Management Forum. Foster-Pedley is dean and director of Henley Business School Africa and associate pro vice chancellor of the University of Reading.