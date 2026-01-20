NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: China’s 2D chip boom lifts data centres to the stars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

China has surged ahead in mass-producing 2D semiconductors, powering the world’s first orbital data centres.

Dateline: January 15 2031

In a bold leap that redefines computing’s frontier, China has surged ahead in mass-producing 2D semiconductors, powering the world’s first orbital data centres. These atom-thin chips, forged from materials such as molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), shatter silicon’s limits, enabling sub-1nm transistors that sip power and shrug off cosmic radiation.

Launched from Shanghai’s pioneering pilot line in 2026, China’s state-backed semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs) churn out billions of the chips annually, fuelling a space-based cloud revolution.

Orbiting at 400km, the Tianhe Constellation, a network of 50 modular data centres, processes AI workloads for global clients, from climate modelling to quantum simulations.

“We’ve turned the sky into Silicon Valley,” boasted Li Wei, chief engineer at the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. “While the West chased silicon ghosts, we built the future in 2D.”

This dominance stems from Beijing’s pivot amid US export curbs in the 2020s. Leapfrogging EUV lithography, Chinese engineers mastered chemical vapour deposition for scalable MoS2 layers, slashing energy use by 93% compared to chips from silicon wafers.

SpaceX and Blue Origin are scrambling to catch up, but shielding silicon chips from cosmic radiation isn’t easy. China’s low-Earth orbit monopoly handles petabytes of data with near-zero latency for AR glasses, autonomous cars and humanoid robots.

We’re enjoying a greener planet as power-hungry ground servers retire, but geopolitical tensions are rising.

“Forget about the moon, we’re losing the computing space race,” one outspoken US senator warned.

Startups and small businesses worldwide love China’s open access fabs, democratising space tech, but whispers of hidden “back doors” fuel cyber paranoia.

As 2D chips propel humanity onward and upward, one thing is clear - the future of computing is infinitely thin, and infinitely high. / First published in Mindbullets January 15 2026.

All I want for Christmas is my rocket launch

Dateline: December 24 2032

Now that there is more data centre capacity in space than on Earth, it’s back to the old question of supply and demand. Space-based computing is so efficient, with limitless solar power and cooling capacity, that running costs are essentially zero.

When the price tends to zero, demand is almost infinite. Supercomputer customers don’t buy processing power in terms of memory or GPUs, but in gigawatts. There are only so many gigawatts available, and the tech giants have them all tied up. If you’re a small startup company you’re at the back of the queue, and terrestrial data centres can’t compete.

All of which has sent the demand for new launch capacity skyrocketing. Privateers are building small AI supercomputers and putting them into orbit on Rocket Lab’s boosters at rideshare rates. It’s the only way to get in the game without huge capital outlays.

With thousands of Starlink and Leo satellites offering connectivity, networking costs are minimal and there are no utility bills. Once you’ve got your personal star cloud system up and running on the sun’s infinite power, you’re in business.

I hope we can get our new service operational in time for the holiday rush, and keep our customers happy. That’s why all I want for Christmas is my rocket launch. / First published in Mindbullets December 25 2025.

• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.