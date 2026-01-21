HEATH MUCHENA: Silver’s breakout signals a new phase in global commodities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Silver has surged past its old ceiling and is trading in territory that breaks a 50-year pattern, says the writer.

For decades silver was treated as gold’s unruly cousin. Too volatile to be a safe haven and too quiet to be a growth asset, it drifted at $4-$50 an ounce for half a century. Investors learned to ignore it. Analysts framed it as a relic. Even the industrial world treated it as a line item to be thrifted away.

That long era is ending.

Silver has surged past its old ceiling and is trading in territory that breaks a 50-year pattern. What looked like a routine commodity rally is turning into something more fundamental. The market is being forced to reprice a metal that has been chronically undervalued in a world that cared far more about liquidity than physical scarcity.

Two forces that are driving the shift are simultaneously converging. One is monetary, the other industrial.

Silver has always had a monetary DNA. It trades closely with gold during periods of distrust in financial assets and often moves more violently when stress builds in the global system. The gold-to-silver ratio, a measure of their relationship, has begun compressing from record highs. Every major silver surge of the past half-century began with this kind of sudden tightening. It suggests that silver is waking up not just as a metal, but as money.

Industrial demand has reached levels few expected. Silver is essential in solar panels, high-efficiency electronics, electric vehicles and the huge AI-driven data centres that are being built across the US and China. Manufacturers have spent years trying to reduce silver usage, but the scale of deployment has overwhelmed those efforts. The solar sector alone is now consuming record tonnage annually, pushing the global market into a structural deficit that has persisted since 2020.

You can ignore a deficit for a year or two, but not for five years without consequences. That pressure is now breaking into the price.

The geopolitical layer makes the story even sharper. China dominates the solar supply chain and has been quietly accumulating strategic metals. The US, Europe and Japan are scrambling to secure material inputs for their own energy and semiconductor plans. Silver sits awkwardly in the middle: partly a financial asset, partly an industrial input and fully exposed to geopolitical risk.

Then there is the bond market, the quiet centre of everything. For the first time in decades investors are openly questioning the long-term reliability of sovereign debt. Central banks responded predictably, buying bonds to stabilise yields and expanding balance sheets just enough to remind markets that risk has not disappeared.

It is no coincidence that gold and silver broke higher simultaneously. When trust in the plumbing of the financial system weakens, real assets recapture the focus. Gold benefits first; silver follows faster.

Critics argue that silver is simply catching up after a long lull and that high prices will stimulate new supply. But most silver is produced as a byproduct of other metals. New primary mines take years to build. Recycling rates are stagnant. Meanwhile, demand from the solar and electronics sectors grows quarter after quarter.

The result is an asset that behaves like a commodity and a currency at once. That dual identity is what makes silver so volatile and so dangerous to underestimate. When both sides of its personality align the market tends to move in leaps rather than steps.

The broader lesson is not just about silver. It is about the return of scarcity in a financial world built on the assumption of abundance. Investors are beginning to rethink the hierarchy of safe assets and the durability of paper wealth.

A metal long dismissed as unpredictable is becoming a signal. It reflects something deeper: a global system entering a period in which real materials, not just monetary promises, will determine who has leverage.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.