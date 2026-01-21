LETTER: AI bots not up to the job

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Most AI bots can’t even take a customer alerting them to an issue, says the writer.

Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Rage against the machine”, January 20).

Most AI bots can’t even take a customer alerting them to an issue. I tried to tell Astron that its petrol station in Leeu-Gamka is doing its brand harm, and its AI couldn’t process it.

I tried to tell Webtickets that there may be a functionality problem with its credit card payments and it similarly couldn’t handle it.

Many are arguing that progress on AI may have reached a plateau.

As for the kids on phones, it is up to parents to teach their children about the echo chambers, but this will require them to be aware of their own.

Jean Redpath

Via Business Day online

