LETTER: Who is really driving the global chaos?

A Palestinian woman reacts as she returns to her destroyed house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

It’s difficult to know what Sydney Kaye’s point is (“Autocrats’ mangled words”, January 19). His goal, we know, is as always to cast Israel as a shining example of rationality and justice in a chaotic world defined, he proposes, by the behaviour of two autocratic states.

Iran’s government, he says, kills thousands of its own Muslim people. Either 2,000 or at most 20,000, depending on which report in the extensive coverage of the civil uprisings is published by the media.

Israel, on the other hand, is reported to have killed in excess of 70,000 Muslims, destroyed their hospitals, schools and homes and denied delivery of basic food, tents and machinery to deal with the appalling winter cold and rain.

It does suggest a rather myopic assessment of responsibility for the world “chaos”. And, discounting the what-about argument, by implication, to the South African government that insists on holding Israel to account.

More than any of the above, Israel has spearheaded the denigration of a fragile, rules-based world order by consistently ignoring internationally supported motions of censure. We now live with the full reality of that, the real “chaos”.

RW Lloyd

Newlands

