LETTER: Alcohol ban won’t curb traffic accidents

Some taxi drivers show no respect for the lives of their passengers, says the writer.

There appears to be push towards regulations that would prohibit driving after consuming any alcohol (“Creecy pushes for zero-tolerance drink-driving law after alcohol arrests surge”, January 16). Alcohol is seen as the main cause of the horrific accidents that result in death and serious injuries.

However, the death of 13 children on their way to school recently was not likely to have been the result of alcohol consumption. It and many other such crashes are caused by the lack of respect for life and law.

Examples abound: minibuses overloaded, open bakkies crammed with people and taxis driven on the shoulders of highways.

Such drivers show no respect for the lives of their passengers and those involved in a collision.

A law that would ban driving after the consumption of any alcohol will not change that behaviour. Unless drivers take responsibility for the lives of those within their charge our roads will be no safer.

Roger Graham

Meadowridge

