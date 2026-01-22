Opinion

LETTER: Would that we were all Patrice Motsepe

CAF chair can watch football to his heart’s content while his businesses earn him a fortune

Caf President Patrice Motsepe during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Caf President Press Conference at the Main Media Centre in Rabat, Morocco on 20 December 2025. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Jabulani Sikhakhane writes that while Patrice Motsepe “continues his entrepreneurial activities in SA, he is largely an absentee business owner” (“Vanderbijlpark crash highlights state’s post-apartheid failures”, January 21).

BEE is now entrepreneurial? And one doesn’t have to go to work to be an entrepreneur or businessman? That, of course, may be true in the wonderful world of the SA black political elite, but unfortunately it’s not possible in my universe.

I would love to sit on my backside and watch soccer while the money rolls in!

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

