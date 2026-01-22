RUFARO MAFINYANI: Why 2026 will test SA’s economic sovereignty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Power is shifting toward those who control resources and infrastructure, making pragmatic engagement more decisive than ideological alignment. South Africa is not peripheral to this shift; it is deeply entangled in it, writes the author. Picture: 123RF/jaboy/zagandesign

The world’s geopolitical turbulence is often explained through ideology, oil or personality politics. That framing misses the deeper issue. What we are witnessing is a monetary system under strain and history shows that when money breaks everything else reorganises around it.

Political conflict is usually the expression of economic stress, not its cause, and moments like these tend to accelerate underlying structural shifts rather than pause them.

At the centre of this shift sits the US, carrying debt levels that are no longer cyclical but structural. US federal debt has surpassed $35-trillion, while interest payments now absorb more than 20% of federal revenue, according to congressional budget office data.

The challenge is no longer repayment but relevance. The strategic priority has shifted from balance sheet repair to influence preservation. Recent geopolitical moves — from renewed pressure in the western hemisphere to intensified interest in rare earth corridors and Arctic access — are best understood as repositioning for a world where monetary trust can no longer be assumed.

Control over physical assets — energy, minerals, data infrastructure and logistics chokepoints — is becoming the substitute for eroding monetary credibility. This also explains a less intuitive realignment: Washington’s growing pragmatism toward Russia and its waning strategic patience with Europe.

Europe offers little in terms of energy independence, critical minerals or monetary flexibility, while demanding continuous security underwriting through Nato. Russia, by contrast, is resource-rich, geographically proximate to key trade routes, capitalistic in structure and strategically useful as a counterweight to China.

Ideological hostility has become secondary to material advantage. Greenland, Arctic shipping lanes and northern energy corridors fit the same logic: securing future inputs that can underpin currency and industrial power.

The global system is quietly shifting from institutional trust to material anchoring. Central banks purchased more than 1,000 tonnes of gold in 2023–24, the highest sustained buying on record, according to the World Gold Council. Bilateral trade in local currencies between China, India, Russia and parts of the Middle East has expanded rapidly. Alternative settlement systems are no longer symbolic gestures; they are operational hedges being tested in real transactions.

This is not an ideological revolt against the dollar but a rational response to concentration risk. Dollar-backed stablecoins do not resolve this tension. They layer digital IOUs on top of an already stretched base, extending liquidity without restoring trust.

Europe’s diminishing strategic relevance follows naturally. Lacking energy autonomy, critical mineral control or monetary sovereignty, it has become a consumer of strategy rather than a producer of it. Power is migrating towards those who can secure resources and infrastructure, making pragmatic engagement more decisive than ideological alignment.

South Africa is not peripheral to this shift; it is entangled in it. Geologically, it remains one of the world’s most significant producers of gold, platinum group metals, chromium and manganese — inputs that are central to energy systems, advanced manufacturing and emerging monetary frameworks.

Geography amplifies this relevance. South Africa’s ports anchor sea routes between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, positioning the country as a logistical hinge in future trade and naval calculations. Financially, much of Sub-Saharan Africa’s banking architecture routes through South African institutions and regional payment and settlement switches, making the country a gateway into continental capital flows. Disruption here would not be localised; it would ripple across African trade, liquidity and credit systems.

These structural realities, combined with Brics membership and high-profile diplomatic positions, place South Africa in an uncomfortable spotlight. Pretoria’s role in International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice proceedings relating to Gaza has further elevated its profile, transforming legal action into a geopolitical signal. Whether fair or not, such actions are interpreted through a strategic lens, adding pressure vectors unrelated to the merits of the case itself.

The most likely pressure on South Africa in the near term is not military but systemic. Gradual escalation through trade exclusion, financial friction, settlement barriers or selective sanctions is far more probable than open confrontation. These tools are attractive precisely because they are deniable, incremental and effective, without triggering outright conflict.

This makes economic defence policy unavoidable. Reserve diversification away from concentrated Western custodianship is no longer optional; it is basic risk management. Alternative settlement pathways with partners must be tested in live trade corridors, not merely discussed. Digital sovereignty — through local data centres, redundant connectivity and resilient cybersecurity capability — has become a matter of national resilience rather than industrial ambition.

Crucially, this is where war-gaming and scenario analysis must move from theory to practice. Policymakers should model a small set of plausible scenarios: partial financial exclusion, delayed settlement access, selective technology restrictions or reputational shocks triggering capital flight. The goal is not prediction, but preparedness. Game-theory logic is straightforward: resilience lies in reducing the payoff of coercion.

Equally important is strategic communication. South Africa must consistently signal co-operation, legality and stability, even as it quietly builds redundancy beneath the surface. Optionality, not provocation, is the objective.

This year is no longer a distant horizon. It is the convergence point of debt stress, resource competition and monetary experimentation. South Africa cannot opt out of this transition; its geology and geography prevent that. But it can choose how exposed it becomes and how intelligently it converts risk into strategic leverage.

The coming era will favour states that diversify early, think structurally and build options before they are needed.

• Mafinyani is risk advisory & financial modelling partner at DiSeFu, a specialised financial technology and risk advisory firm operating in the Sub-Saharan region.