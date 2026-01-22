XOLILE JAPIE: Why personal brands now win elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As connectivity deepens, future politicians and political players will have to be deliberate, strategic and disciplined about their online presence, writes the author.

Every political era is shaped by its dominant medium. Radio reshaped politics in the early 20th century. Television redefined leadership in the 1960s.

Today, social media is doing the same. We are firmly in the age of digital media, and political parties can no longer afford to treat personal brand building and the online presence of their candidates as secondary considerations.

As the 2026 local government elections approach, these elements are fast becoming central to campaign strategy and expenditure.

Politics as we have traditionally known it has changed. It’s an entirely new game. Campaigns have moved from the corner traffic signal leaflet distribution and door-to-door routines to social media messaging, infographics, video snippets and paid page boosts.

Personal brands and personalities have always been at the centre of political movements. It is often said that people don’t necessarily follow organisations — they follow people.

This idea is not new. American media often regarded the Kennedys as the first “pop star” political family, largely because of how they approached and revolutionised the use of television and image-based campaigning.

The New York Times famously referred to John F Kennedy as the “telegenic candidate”, in effect acknowledging his mastery of the television age.

The Kennedys understood the dominant medium of their time and used it deliberately to bring politics directly into American living rooms. JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy mastered the art of personal branding, became cultural icons, and amassed a level of cultural “cool” that, at the time, rivalled figures such as Marilyn Monroe.

There is therefore an urgent need for the modern-day politician to use and master the medium of today — social media — to bring political messages directly to audiences in ways that are convenient and familiar to them. Personal brands are not a sideshow; they are the currency of the moment and the future.

In the South African context, take how the MK party captured 14.6% of the national vote within a matter of months. It would be disingenuous to argue that this performance was driven by policy clarity or a compelling manifesto.

By most measures, the party still lacks coherent and sensible policies. Yet that was not the point. The central driver was unmistakable — the personality of Jacob Zuma.

This pattern is not unique to politics. Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand, SKIMS, has about 7-million followers on Instagram. Kim Kardashian — the personality — has 353-million. Rihanna, the musician-turned-business mogul, has 149-million followers, while Fenty Beauty has about 13.3-million.

If numbers don’t lie, and if we are to make sober decisions based on evidence, it stands to reason that people follow people far more than brands. Politics follows the same logic.

The DA’s federal council chair, Helen Zille, has about 1.4-million followers, while her party’s official account, @Our_DA, has about 744,000 followers on X. The ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has 3.1-million followers, while the ANC’s official account, @MYANC, sits at about 1.2-million.

Given this reality — and given that even institutions such as Yale, Harvard and Princeton now require applicants to include links to their online profiles — it is reasonable to conclude that personal brands, particularly online personal brands, will become decisive assets in future political campaigns.

This is especially true in a country such as South Africa, where internet access continues to expand. Almost 80% of the population has access to the internet.

As connectivity deepens, future politicians and political players will have to be deliberate, strategic and disciplined about their online presence.

Tomorrow’s door-to-door campaigning will increasingly take place on virtual streets.

• Japie is a crisis strategist and brand expert, a former political co-ordinator and media practitioner, and a member of the DA caucus in the City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.