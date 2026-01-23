DAVID CROSOER: Continued rerating of SA assets on the cards as US self-sabotages

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last year I turned 50. It is often a time for reflection. Can one still make sense of the world? Is what one believes still relevant? This is before 2025 challenged all of us in unexpected ways.

After all, it is no longer obvious that the human species will remain the preeminent intelligence on the planet (an assumption that has held for at least 300,000 years). It is also uncertain what life (or companies) will thrive given global heating has exceeded the 1.5ºC pre-industrial threshold for the first time since the Eemian period 125,000 years ago.

Moreover, the US appears to be wrecking the global financial system it painstakingly built up since 1945 and in doing so undermining its credibility amid financial (or military) stress.

So, what does this mean for long-term investors? The way we have started the year it seems these existential questions have been reduced to: we are not yet in an AI bubble (we can still party like it is 1999); climate risks can safely be ignored (unless you are a reinsurer) and Fed independence (and hence US credibility) has been preserved by last Sunday’s video from Jerome Powell.

Global trends

Is this all wishful thinking? It simply boils down to two questions: do you want to take on investment risk and if so, where do you want to do so?

At the start of my investment career, financial markets were just a few months away from the piercing of the 2000 tech bubble and just a couple of years away from a multiyear rotation away from the US to emerging market, including South African, equity dominance.

Could we be in a similar place now? South African equities have just returned their best calendar year return in more than 20 years while the South African Reserve Bank announcement of a 3% inflation target has not been laughed out of the park. And international investors (including US investors) are increasingly looking outside the US to diversify their US holdings.

So, it is not implausible that South African assets are due for a continued rerating. To make this long-lasting we would want to see South Africa’s real economic growth rate ramping up and debt-to-GDP ratio falling meaningfully. Back-of-the-envelope calculations call for a 4% real growth rate and debt-to-GDP below 70%. This still looks far away. And the obvious catalyst (the ANC no longer being the largest party in the GNU) is at best a coin toss as opposition parties continue to implode.

And what about the general environment? We are watching for indications when we are past peak Trump. This could occur before the midterms if Republicans facing re-election force President Donald Trump to dial back some of his disruptive policies. On balance, this should be positive for financial markets.

So, what lessons have I learnt that may still be helpful now? Usually, if something is obvious, it is already priced in. Only tilt your portfolio to a particular outcome if you have strong evidence of your information advantage and size it accordingly. And finally, don’t invest so cautiously that you end up worse off if the world turns out better than you expected.

• Crosoer is chief investment officer at PPS Investments.