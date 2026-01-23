LETTER: SEZs shouldn’t be testing ground for deregulation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s unemployment crisis demands serious and durable solutions. What it does not require are quick fixes or ideologically convenient prescriptions that oversimplify deeply structural socioeconomic challenges.

The country is a constitutional democracy governed by laws and regulations deliberately designed to promote stability, fairness, social justice, and economic inclusion.

Proposals that advocate sweeping labour deregulation, even in limited geographic areas, risk undermining these foundational principles (“SA should test deregulation strategy in SEZs”, January 12).

Framing such measures as “experiments” obscures their practical effect: a return to employment conditions characterised by weakened worker protections, depressed wages, and fragile labour relations, outcomes that history has shown to be economically and socially unsustainable. It is particularly concerning that special economic zones (SEZs) are presented as appropriate testing grounds for such proposals.

SEZs are among the most progressive policy instruments and state-owned institutions available to the state. Their core purpose is to attract foreign direct investment, expand export capacity, strengthen industrial capability, and integrate South Africa into global value chains.They are not designed to function as spaces where basic labour standards are suspended because they carry so much delicacy and a country’s pride.

The relative stability experienced within SEZs is not coincidental. Lower levels of industrial action and operational disruption are largely the result of structured labour relations systems, regulatory certainty and negotiated employment frameworks. Investor confidence is built not on the absence of any regulation, but on predictability, institutional coherence and social stability.

To suggest that SEZs should succeed through the dilution of labour protections misunderstands both their economic logic and their developmental mandate. International experience demonstrates that sustainable industrialisation is achieved through productivity growth, skills development and stable labour relations, not through wage suppression or regulatory arbitrage.

Faulty experiment

If policy experimentation is genuinely required, it would be more appropriate to begin within state institutions, such as at the municipal level or with public-sector pilot environments — if we do indeed need to go there at all — rather than in zones that already play a critical role in investment promotion and industrial growth.

More fundamentally, proposals that seek to exempt vulnerable job seekers from core labour protections raise serious concerns within South Africa’s transformation context. Measures such as the national minimum wage were introduced precisely to address working poverty and extreme inequality. Their removal would institutionalise low-wage employment and transfer economic risk almost entirely onto workers.

At this stage of South Africa’s democratic and economic trajectory, the central challenge is not the presence of labour regulation but rather the failure to achieve inclusive growth, productive employment and shared prosperity. Development cannot be built on the erosion of dignity at work.

South Africa’s economic recovery requires bold but also balanced reforms that expand opportunity while safeguarding social cohesion. Progress will not be achieved by weakening the very protections that underpin labour peace, investor confidence and long-term economic stability.

Luvuko Nkwenkwe

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​