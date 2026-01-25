LETTER: Trump fixes regions globally

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khaya Sithole’s most recent column refers (“None of us will be spared in time of reckoning”, January 22).

Donald Trump is actually fixing the world’s multilateral architecture. But as with most great omelettes, quite a few eggs are being broken.

Take Nato for example. Despite all of Europe’s snot-en-trane, Nato is in a way better position today (far richer, better co-ordinated, equipped and more powerful) than it was a few years ago.

This is 100% thanks to Trump. Ditto the Middle East. Ditto Central America. Ditto Africa’s Great Lakes region. Ditto the Indian sub-continent. Ditton Indo-China. The list goes on.

The trick with omelettes is to look at what’s rising in the pan. Ignore the heap of broke eggshells in the bin next to Mark Carney.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​