EDITORIAL: Lessons from Trump’s failed Greenland heist

It must have come as a relief to the world when Donald Trump, America’s president, climbed down on his threat to take over Greenland by force. However, the 45th and 47th US president remains an ongoing threat to peace and cannot be trusted by America’s allies around the world.

This past week started with threats that Trump would forcefully annex Greenland and launch air strikes against the Islamic administration in Iran. It ended with a sigh of relief when he sounded conciliatory towards European allies and stood down on his threats of punitive trade tariffs.

On the margins of his theatrical appearance in Davos, he announced he wouldn’t be using force to take over Greenland after all. His stated, but implausible, rationale for doing so is that he doesn’t want China or Russia to take over Greenland.

This doesn’t make sense. The US already has a military base in Greenland. Threats, if any, by Russia and/or China would be detected from afar by European intelligence services. These would immediately be shared with the US as part of Nato, the transatlantic defence alliance Trump despises.

Up until this week, America’s European allies had allowed Trump to get away with treating them with disdain and scorn as freeloaders. This week, however, they dared him to bring it on.

Without facts, Trump believes the world, and US allies in Europe, have short-changed America. This, in part, explains his cut of foreign aid and intended withdrawal from multilateral bodies.

There are lessons from this saga for the world, including South Africa. Critically, one is that Trump is an unreliable ideological ally.

This week, in the face of tariff threats, Europe including the UK stood as one against Trump over Greenland. Unusually, Nato, which is normally docile, also raised a finger; it declared Greenland a red line.

The threat of conflict over Greenland has abated, at least for now. But the damage is already done and the consequences are far-reaching.

In effect, Trump has identified Russia and China as America’s enemies. This will likely backfire and make the US more insecure.

Among others, a successful takeover of Greenland would have given Russia license to claim swathes of territory from Ukraine. One of the sticking points on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine is over land that Russia claims will make it secure from Nato forces. It isn’t known exactly how much land Trump agreed to yield to Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, to end the war.

Similarly, if the world community had allowed Trump to take over Greenland, China would feel entitled to annex Taiwan.

This would be disastrous for the world. It would mean a world with no rules run by agreement among the world’s superpowers. Europe and the UK, Asia, Pacific and Africa would be reduced to nothing more than hosts of US military bases. This would suit Trump but not enhance US security. Instead, it could even worsen resentment towards the US.

Europeans’ response wasn’t the only thing that went right this past week. US legislators also refused to buy Trump’s flawed Greenland narrative.

South Africa knows full well how unreliable Trump is. A year ago, he promised to attend the G20 summit of leaders in Johannesburg. He later refused to attend and ultimately ordered a total boycott of the summit by US officials.

He has done so in the face of evidence that there is no genocide of Afrikaners nor that there is mass confiscation of white-owned properties.

For its part, South Africa doesn’t know how to deal with Trump. As a result it has yet to appoint an ambassador to the US.

Last week the world found out that trust is more precious than military power in global affairs.