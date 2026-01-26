JUN KAJEE: Navy chief’s defiance exposes cracks in SA leadership

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brutus did not kill Caesar in anger. He killed him in daylight. In the name of virtue. That is what made the act unforgivable and what makes it familiar to South Africans.

On January 15 the dagger flashed again, not in the Roman senate but on the shores of Simon’s Town. Navy chief Monde Lobese, a general elevated within President Cyril Ramaphosa’s command, publicly praised Iran’s destroyer Shahid Naqdi as it shifted from observer participation into full “Will for Peace 2026” combat exercises.

Notably, Lobese had previously aired frustration at chronic underfunding, publicly warning that insufficient resources threatened naval readiness — a grievance that now lent weight to his brazen gesture, painting defiance not as a whim but as the culmination of institutional neglect.

Before those gathered he reminded all that “no amount of gold or silver could buy the value of friendship and co-operation”, framing Iranian participation as a sign of enhanced bilateral defence relations and deepening trust.

His words became both a challenge to authority and a visible testament to a system that had long failed him. Despite a presidential order having been issued, it was ignored. This was not a misunderstanding, it was a declaration.

What followed was equally interesting. There was no immediate dismissal, no court martial, no televised reassertion of Ramaphosa’s powers. The presidency spoke in the language of process while the breach hardened into precedent. In civil–military relations speed is consequence; delay is dereliction. By surviving the week intact Lobese’s defiance was silently ratified, not by law, but by inertia.

Which 2027 presidential contender — Patrice Motsepe, Fikile Mbalula or Paul Mashatile — whispered “virtue” in Lobese’s ear? Brutus, too, framed betrayal as duty. “Not that I loved Caesar less, but Rome more.” Lobese’s act wore the same mask: strategic courage, sovereign autonomy, moral posture. Yet in both cases the victim was not a man but a principle. Civilian authority fell first.

Defence minister Angie Motshekga’s mutiny investigation tore open what loyalty had concealed: a party fractured by ambition, a military testing the boundaries of obedience and a presidency discovering that control, once loosened, is rarely reclaimed.

There are moments in governance where confusion can still be claimed — blurred memos, crossed instructions, delayed clarifications. But once defiance is performed publicly, once praise is offered in full view while an order is dismissed, ambiguity collapses. What remains is choice.

There is a particular cruelty to decline when recognition arrives after command has already thinned. Ramaphosa’s public reckoning — his admission of five years misspent, of promises dulled by process — was not an act of contrition so much as a mistimed truth. In tragedy, awareness does not redeem the ruler it merely accelerates the fall.

Caesar too sensed the atmosphere change before the knives came out. What matters is not whether the confession was sincere, but that it confirmed what subordinates had already concluded: that authority no longer reigned supreme but waited to be challenged.

Once Brutus strikes, he multiplies. That is the contagion Shakespeare understood and republics forget. The first betrayal does not merely end a personal loyalty; it teaches everyone else how to abandon it cleanly. Virtue becomes a transferable language.

Soon, no actor admits wrongdoing — each claims necessity. Generals dissent, ministers posture, factions diverge — all invoking higher purpose as they redraw the limits of obedience.

The ANC’s foreign-policy contortions — snarling defiance one moment, Brics courtship the next — reveal not strategy but desperation. Survival takes precedence over coherence. Loyalty, solely in name, vested with the highest bidder.

Shakespeare knew the pattern well. Empires do not fall when enemies strike they fall when guardians decide the rules no longer bind them. Brutus believed he saved Rome. In reality, he sealed its fate.

• Kajee is a lecturer at Southern Utah University, a nonresident research fellow at the Korea Institute for Maritime Strategy, and a researcher for the SeaLight maritime transparency initiative at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Centre for National Security Innovation.