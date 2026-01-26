LETTER: ANC risks moral blowback from genocide case against Israel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People walk next to a donkey as displaced Palestinians who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes shelter at Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 8, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

When South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice on allegations that included genocide, the ANC-led government did not anticipate how easily such accusations could be redirected back at it.

Genocide is among the most serious charges that can be levelled against a state. Once invoked, it shapes global narratives. The accused risks isolation, while the accuser is often seen as occupying the moral high ground.

That moral certainty now appears less secure. With similar rhetoric being aimed at South Africa by US President Donald Trump, attention has turned sharply toward the ANC. The irony is striking: language once used confidently against others now invites scrutiny of the government’s race policies and the country’s high crime levels.

This scrutiny is heightened by the ANC’s apparent silence on the killing of unarmed civilian protesters in Iran. Whatever the reasons for this restraint, it undermines claims of consistent moral principle.

South Africans are entitled to ask what truly motivated the ICJ action. Was it driven by anti-Semitism, moral outrage, strategic interests or broader geopolitical considerations? In international affairs, credibility depends on consistency — and when it is lacking, the chickens come home to roost.

Ronald Woolf

Via email

