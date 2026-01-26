LETTER: Poor reputation thwarts Team SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With poor reputation, inevitably inaccurate or deliberatively false narratives enter the public discourse, and it becomes a downward spiral, says the writer.

Much of Donald Trump’s rhetoric is based on ignorance, as is the case with the farm “genocide” assertion (“Inconvenient lie: Trump’s ‘genocide’ claim distracts from SA’s Davos pitch”, January 22).

However, that farm murders are brutal, at times involving torture, is beyond dispute. To this must be added the dysfunction of the SA police, necessitating those who can afford it to purchase private security, even — and especially — in urban areas.

In 2024 26,232 murders were recorded, averaging 72 murders daily, and it’s getting worse. South Africa’s poor reputation is an own goal largely attributable to the ANC for its inability or refusal to conform to governance standards, its corruption and the way it has brought the country to its knees.

With poor reputation, inevitably inaccurate or deliberatively false narratives enter the public discourse, and it becomes a downward spiral in which the false mixes with the truth.

Then there is the ANC’s foreign policy, which is a concern not just to the US (whether Republican or Democrat, the concern is bipartisan, one of the few issues on which US politicians agree) but also to probably most of the businesspeople at Davos. SA is far from being a favourite with “Davos Man”, as Team SA must be discovering.

The SA delegation is right to showcase South Africa’s strengths, its sophisticated financial sector, advanced manufacturing capabilities, abundant renewable energy potential, and its strategic position. But that’s the private sector. The moment the discussion turns to infrastructure and that part of the economy for which the government is responsible, the picture becomes troubling.

The government’s de facto hostility to the private sector and free enterprise, as well as BEE, expropriation without compensation, National Health Insurance and cadre deployment, which has collapsed most state-owned enterprises, is clearly a matter of concern to Davos Man, as is talk of transformation and revolution.

Francois Theron

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​