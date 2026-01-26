LETTER: Wrong take on duty credit market for cars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The problem arises when the cars being imported begin falling in price, because fewer certificates are required to offset the duties, writes the author.

The recent article by Ayabonga Cawe, chief commissioner at the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), misstates how the market for trading production rebate credit certificates (PRCCs) works and its role in how value is transferred to the vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (“Duty credits under scrutiny in automotive industry reform”, January 23).

In oversimplified terms, the more cars you produce, the more PRCCs you generate. Producers can use it to offset the duties on cars they import. As most cars sold by local producers are imported, it is a big benefit (the import duty on cars is 25% unless it comes from the EU, for which the duty is reduced to 18%).

They can also trade these certificates to other importers, whether they be other local manufacturers or companies that only import. They cannot, for now, simply turn these certificates into cash.

It would be very unlikely indeed that buyers of the certificates “in some cases end up only paying VAT and the ad valorem duty, with the credits fully offsetting the 25% duty on fully built-up cars”.

I’ve spoken to companies in that “opaque intermediary” market, and these certificates tend to trade at 85%-95% of face value. The buyer of the certificate thus pays 90% to the seller and banks the 10% benefit. The South African Revenue Service does indeed collect no tax, but that does not mean no tax-equivalent payment is made.

Producers have a 100% duty benefit on their imports, which they sell as if the duty was paid. They can do it because the companies that only import still need to pay 90% of the duty. The locally made cars, and those imported by OEMs, are not sold at a discount because they pay no duty.

This is a feature, not a bug, of the Automotive Production & Development Programme. It is part of the incentive required to keep them making cars locally.

The problem arises when the cars being imported begin falling in price, because fewer certificates are required to offset the duties, or when the local producers don’t want to sell to certain importers, which makes sense. The value of these certificates is enormous, which is the intention because it is how much of the incentive flows to the OEMs.

Rather than the OEMs being able to consume all of these certificates, they are importing less because China and India are devouring their lunch. This is why they want to monetise these certificates in another way, which is to use these excess certificates to provide a consumer subsidy on their vehicles (or bank them as profit, I suppose).

Given that in their own hands this is worth 25% of the free on board value of the car, it could be a potential game-changer in the death fight between the legacy producers and their Chinese and Indian rivals.

Those rivals would also be deprived of the 10% benefit they currently buy from the local producers, so very exciting times could indeed lie ahead, assuming these potential benefits are actually passed along.

Donald MacKay

CEO, XA Global Trade Advisors

