LUKE FELTHAM: Welcome to the casinofication of our lives

Prediction markets will be one of the bigger stories that confront our global society this year and beyond, writes the author.

There is money to be made in the world’s turmoil. Right now you can place a “trade” on when the US will strike Iran, whether Russia and Ukraine will agree to a ceasefire, and if China will invade Taiwan by the end of 2026.

These are prediction markets. They will be one of the bigger stories that confront our global society this year and beyond. Yes, that statement is soaked in irony.

The practice is nothing new. But the scale to which it is commodifying and gamifying is unprecedented ― and perilously knocking at the door of dystopian. The industry has grown exponentially over the past year. Recent data shows that leading sites Kalshi and Polymarket took in $12bn last month, up 400% on the previous year.

A typical prediction site offers an array of markets that one can take a punt on. In addition to the popular geopolitical questions there are endless anodyne choices, such as predicting the Grammy winners or how many times Elon Musk will tweet by the end of the month. The customer chooses an outcome and they get paid if the event comes to fruition in the prescribed period.

The attentive reader is now wondering to themselves: this sounds an awful lot like gambling. Well, there are exorbitant lobby groups at work, battling regulators, to prove that you are mistaken.

Bookmakers have long made their keep from offering odds on all minutia of human activity. You can bet on the coin flip of any sports game, the results of any election or the winner of reality singing competitions.

At the heart of that effort is a question: are we happy with the casinofication of our planet? Do we want to normalise turning every facet of society - including human suffering - into an opportunity for profit?

Prediction markets insist they are a distinctly different product. And it’s not for a love of semantics either. Gambling is a heavily regulated, heavily taxed industry. It faces restrictions in multiple territories around the world, if not outright prohibition.

The people behind Kalshi and Polymarket have made ballsy arguments about their products being good for society; how they foster a collective drive to understand our world. It’s not hyperbolic to suggest that millions of dollars rest on every day longer these sites can prevent themselves from being lumped in with the perceived rapscallions of traditional gambling.

How that fight plays out will be pivotal. And to borrow a cliche from the gamblers: we have a horse in the race. Not out of any sympathy to the major betting firms — whose own products have already swept through society — but there are idiosyncrasies of prediction markets that we must face up to.

Even setting aside the moralising, there are gargantuan practical problems, the scale of which is only limited by the imagination.

Insider trading and match fixing have been problems in the stock market and sports betting since either of those things existed. But the closed nature of those systems make it easier to codify, and subsequently identify, malfeasance. That’s not possible when we’re dealing with subject matter that travels the breadth of the Earth and ascends the highest columns of power.

Hours before Venezuelan president Nicholás Maduro found himself blindfolded and on the way to New York, someone put down thousands of dollars on his ousting, netting a $410,000 payday. The timing of the punt naturally led to suspicions that a government official with knowledge of the impending attack was behind it.

Earlier this month White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt bizarrely cut short a media briefing. She abruptly stormed off without taking questions after 64 minutes, 30 seconds of speaking — only 30 seconds shy of the line Kalshi had set.

Whether it’s coincidence or conspiracy is largely beside the point. The smell of money taints our trust and heightens our suspicions. Who knows if these very words are being weaponised to nudge a bet over the line.

• Feltham is Business Day editor-in-chief.