MASEDI TLHONG: How retail giants are building a more inclusive economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Initiatives by retail and wholesale groups such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Spar, Woolworths and Massmart to support small suppliers have moved beyond corporate social responsibility, writes the author.

South Africa’s major retailers are rewriting the rules of engagement. Beyond driving profits, they are acting as critical engines for broad-based economic inclusion, directly aligning their strategies with the deeper social goals of the nation’s competition policy.

Initiatives by retail and wholesale groups such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Spar, Woolworths and Massmart to support small suppliers have moved beyond corporate social responsibility. They are giving practical effect to competition policy’s goals by fostering innovation and expanding access for SMEs and historically disadvantaged individuals.

For many suppliers these supermarket chains are the most important route to market. Their vast networks open up larger opportunities, positioning them as powerful catalysts for supplier upgrading.

The primary vehicle for this is the Supplier Development Programme (SDP). Through these, groups offer targeted support including funding, business training and vital platforms for market access.

Shoprite Next Capital and Massmart’s programmes focus on developing local suppliers and scaling up production. Spar equips micro-suppliers with compliance knowledge and tools while Woolworths provides tailored mentoring and operational support, particularly for black-owned businesses. The aim is to cultivate an environment in which commercial imperatives are balanced with social objectives.

Pragmatic response

This strategic shift is a direct, pragmatic response to the aspirations embedded in the Competition Act and the Competition Commission’s vision. The commission treats supplier development as a critical tool for promoting “economic inclusion” and the “public interest”.

Its strategic goals explicitly aim to facilitate market entry and participation for SMEs and firms owned by historically disadvantaged people. This vision was underscored by the 2019 Grocery Retail Market Inquiry, which identified the difficulties small suppliers faced in accessing and benefiting from existing programmes.

The commission’s strategy involves using its merger regulation instruments to address market dynamics by mitigating concentration and facilitating SME and black-owned firm participation. This includes leveraging procurement and supplier development commitments from merging parties.

True economic transformation happens not just in boardroom policies but in the practical reality of supply chains.

Therefore, when retailers strengthen their supplier development programmes they are directly supporting the commission’s goal of an economy where markets are vibrant and smaller firms are sustainably integrated. These programmes represent more than compliance; they are mutually beneficial, commercially oriented, long-term investments that strengthen local procurement.

The broader context is essential. Given South Africa’s history of concentrated markets and inequitable bargaining power, the active inclusion of small and black-owned suppliers is not merely philanthropic; it is a fundamental recalibration of the economy. The Competition Act’s provisions, particularly those against the abuse of buyer power by dominant firms, create a framework that protects these emerging suppliers from unfair exploitation, ensuring they can invest, innovate and grow.

By executing these development programmes, major retailers are proactively fulfilling this mandate. They are helping to deconcentrate markets, transfer critical skills and build more resilient and equitable local supply chains. This work aligns with the commission’s aim to transform the economic landscape through strategic intervention.

True economic transformation happens not just in boardroom policies but in the practical reality of supply chains. By deliberately bringing small, historically disadvantaged players into the market through robust supplier development, South Africa’s retail giants are doing more than business. They are acting as essential partners in building a more resilient and inclusive economy, one supplier at a time.

• Tlhong is director: corporate commercial at TGR Attorneys.