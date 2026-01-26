MATTHEW MARRIAN | Why long-term investing feels boring, and why that is the point

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you have ever felt long-term investing is boring, predictable or even underwhelming, you are not wrong. In fact, that feeling is a sign you are probably doing it right.

Real wealth is built quietly, not dramatically. However, most investors crave excitement, constant updates and the thrill of chasing what is working right now.

The problem is excitement and investing rarely belong in the same sentence. Market noise creates energy. Real wealth creation relies on patience. That tension is what derails so many well-meaning investors.

The world rewards speed, stimulation and instant outcomes. Markets do not care. Compounding is slow. Sticking to a plan is slow. But slow is not ineffective. Slow is powerful. The challenge is that powerful things don’t always feel impressive in the moment.

High-quality investing does not feel like rapid growth. It feels like repetition. It feels like consistency. It feels like nothing is happening until one day the numbers tell a different story, and you realise the small, steady decisions delivered far more value than any exciting short-term win ever could.

Most investors get into trouble because they try to make investing more interesting than it should be. They switch funds because the headlines suggest a new trend. They try timing markets because they fear missing out. They chase returns because everyone around them seems to be doing better. The result is a portfolio that changes too often and a strategy that never has enough time to work.

The truth is simple. Boring investing works because it removes the emotional triggers that ruin performance. When you automate contributions, maintain a diversified portfolio and stay disciplined through volatility, you remove the drama. When the drama disappears, the compounding begins.

Research is clear. The biggest drag on investor returns is not fees, taxes or even market cycles. It is behaviour. It is the urge to act when no action is required. It is the belief you can outsmart uncertainty by making quick decisions. It is the pressure to react when everyone else is reacting.

This behaviour gap is the difference between what the market delivers and what the average investor receives. The more exciting the investing experience feels, the wider that gap becomes.

Long-term investing feels boring because it avoids the mistakes that create excitement. Mistakes feel dramatic. Discipline feels dull. However, only one of those leads to long-term success.

There is an old line in investing that says money is made in the waiting. Not the predicting. Not the trading. The waiting. It is a difficult concept to accept because waiting feels passive. In reality, waiting is the most active decision you can make. It means you trust your plan. It means you understand your time horizon. It means you know volatility is temporary, but compounding is permanent.

The investors who do the best over decades are not the ones who chase the most exciting opportunities. They are the ones who stick to the least exciting process. Wealth comes from time in the market, not perfect timing of the market.

When investors feel bored or restless, it is usually because they do not have a plan or do not fully understand the one they have. A proper financial plan turns uncertainty into clarity. It frames each decision within a longer journey. It explains why you are invested the way you are and what the portfolio is designed to achieve.

A plan reduces the urge to chase noise because it connects your money to your life, not the market cycle of the moment.

Long-term investing is supposed to feel boring. That is the point. It means you have structure. It means you have discipline. It means you have removed the emotional chaos that destroys returns. When investing becomes predictable, life becomes more flexible. That is the real reward.

The goal is not excitement in the process. The excitement comes later, in the outcomes. In the freedom it creates. In the choices it unlocks. In the ability to live life on your terms while your money compounds quietly in the background.

Progress does not need to be thrilling. It needs to be consistent. Slow, steady, lasting progress is what ultimately delivers the rewards that feel anything but boring.

• Marrian is COO & wealth manager at InvestSense.