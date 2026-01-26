SANDILE MALINGA: Holding steady while the world speeds up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year has begun at a relentless pace. The global geopolitical landscape is particularly noisy and shifting rapidly, with alliances being tested in real time. Even investors who make a conscious effort to tune out the daily news cycle may feel the tension: markets are adjusting quickly and the margin for error is narrowing.

When headlines evolve by the hour and narratives can reverse without warning, it’s a natural response for investors to feel unsettled. A challenge for investors today is not uncertainty itself — that is a familiar companion — but navigating the speed at which that uncertainty can unfold.

Markets have never been sedate. They’ve always been home to volatility, structural shocks and the occasional dramatic regime shift. What feels different today is speed. Themes that once played out over quarters can now emerge and fade within days. This acceleration is not a short-term anomaly. It’s a feature of contemporary markets. When there is no sign of the landscape slowing down the question is how to remain steady while the world speeds up.

Reflecting on 2025, it could be reasonably described as a year of resilience. Markets absorbed a number of shocks — President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, renewed geopolitical conflict, a US credit rating downgrade, persistent inflation worries and ongoing debates about AI-driven growth — yet most major asset classes delivered strong returns.

However, resilience should not be mistaken for simplicity and 2025 was a year in which surface calm often masked shifts underneath. Some concerns investors had at the beginning of last year materialised more abruptly than expected. Others faded into the background. It demonstrated once again that markets rarely move in straight lines, but valuations and fundamentals tend to reassert themselves over time.

That experience carries an important message for 2026. The temptation in a high-velocity environment is to anchor onto narratives: a new political development, a sharp move in yields or a sudden shift in commodity prices. All can create the illusion that decisive action is required. Responding to every twist in the story may feel like engagement. In reality, it typically leads to reactive, short-term decision-making that undermines long-term objectives.

Power of selectivity

Narratives are compelling precisely because they simplify complex realities. But markets rarely revolve around a single story for long. Fundamentals — valuations, earnings strength, cash flow durability — inevitably reclaim centre stage. The discipline to resist narrative-driven impulsivity may prove to be one of 2026’s most valuable investor disciplines.

Staying calm amid chaos begins with acknowledging what investors can and cannot control. Geopolitical events will unfold on their own timeline. Policy decisions will sometimes surprise. Market reactions will occasionally feel disproportionate. None of this is within an investor’s direct influence. What is controllable is process: asset allocation discipline, diversification, risk management and an unwavering focus on long-term objectives.

Selectivity is likely to be another valuable approach in 2026. The broad-based rallies of the recent past have moved many assets closer to fair value. The tide that lifted most assets last year is unlikely to do the same this year, but it is not impossible. This means that from a valuation standpoint future returns will likely be lower than those we enjoyed in 2025.

What should you do? You need to continue to do the work, stay on top of valuations, be humble and hold your views lightly. And, most importantly, be willing to act decisively when markets dislocate. Sharp, story-driven sell-offs – such as those seen around tariffs in 2025 – often create the best opportunities for long-term investors with dry powder.

Another anchor is time horizon. Short-term volatility feels more threatening when viewed up close. Over longer horizons the distinction between noise and signal becomes clearer. Businesses that generate sustainable cash flows, economies with improving fundamentals and assets purchased at reasonable valuations tend to reward investors over time, even if the path is uncomfortable. The role of a long-term investor is not to predict every turn but to ensure that portfolios are robust enough to endure them.

Ultimately, being poised for a year of intense news flow is less about forecasting outcomes and more about mindset. Crises are inevitable but we just do not know their timing or shape. Accepting uncertainty, resisting the urge to react impulsively and remaining anchored to fundamentals are timeless disciplines, but they are especially valuable when the world feels unstable.

Speed amplifies emotion. Stillness sharpens judgment. In an increasingly loud and fast-moving world the discipline to pause and pay attention to the facts — separating signal from noise — may be the quiet advantage that matters most.

• Malinga is chief investment officer: multi-asset at M&G Investments.