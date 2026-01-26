SEUTAME MAIMELE: EU’s CBAM just became much tougher

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From the beginning of the month the EU introduced annual mark‑ups on all default values, writes the author.

The European Commission ended 2025 with a seismic release : thousands of pages of new implementing acts for the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), published quietly on December 17. This “Christmas package” reshaped how emissions embedded in imported goods were calculated, reported, verified and taxed from January 1, when payment of the carbon border tax became mandatory.

For South African exporters these documents are not merely administrative updates. They fundamentally alter the cost landscape and compliance expectations for firms across steel, aluminium, fertilisers and, now, an expansive list of downstream products.

Default values

The commission’s implementing act on default values, accompanied by a sprawling 1,600‑page annex, sets out the emission intensities importers may use when actual emissions data is unavailable. South Africa appears in the annex with default values that are, for now, lower than the emission intensities previously published by the EU’s Joint Research Centre in 2023.

This initially seems like a reprieve. But it is temporary. From the beginning of the month the EU introduced annual mark‑ups on all default values: 10% in 2026, 20% in 2027 and 30% in 2028. These escalating markups are designed to push firms away from defaults and towards reporting verified actual emissions.

For South African firms that rely heavily on default values, this shift brings clear financial consequences. The message is unambiguous: default values are no longer a viable long‑term strategy. Firms will need to invest urgently in systems that enable accurate emissions measurement and reporting.

Monitoring and reporting clarity

One positive development is long‑awaited clarity on monitoring, reporting & verification. Two implementing acts now formally define how exporters should calculate and report embedded emissions, resolving years of uncertainty during the transition period.

However, with clarity comes obligation. From January 1 verification of actual emissions became mandatory. Verifiers must conduct an on‑site inspection every two years, with virtual checks permitted in intermediate periods. This requirement represents a major cost uplift for firms reporting actual emissions.

South Africa has made progress in emissions monitoring and reporting, but verification capacity, both within firms and among local verification bodies, lags behind EU expectations. Without rapid scaling of verification readiness, local manufacturers risk noncompliance, cost penalties or delays at EU borders.

Downstream product coverage

The most far‑reaching change is the commission’s proposal to extend CBAM to hundreds of downstream goods in the iron, steel and aluminium value chains by 2028. These additions cut across nearly every major industrial sector:

Automotive ― vehicle components and goods transport vehicles.

Agriculture ― irrigation systems, lawnmowers.

Electrical equipment ― generators, transformers, cables.

Industrial machinery ― furnaces, conveyors.

Medical devices ― surgical and dental instruments.

Mining equipment ― blasting, crushing, grinding machinery.

Logistics ― cranes, forklifts.

White goods ― refrigerators, washing machines.

Furniture and consumer goods ― steel/aluminium‑based furnishings.

CTFL sector ― sawing and processing machinery.

The impact on South African exports is substantial. These new downstream products represent $3bn in annual exports to the EU, exceeding the $2.8bn previously covered under the original CBAM scope. Combined, $5.8bn (about R97bn) of South Africa’s exports to the EU will soon be exposed to CBAM, about 30% of all South African exports to the EU in 2024.

The automotive value chain is by far the largest newly exposed sector, accounting for 99% of the downstream additions in value terms. This positions it as the most affected sector before iron, steel and aluminium industries.

More sectors

The December publications also reaffirm that the commission will, in 2027, assess whether to include chemicals (including polymers and organics), pulp and paper, glass and ceramics, ferro‑alloys, precursors in aluminium and steel value chains, and indirect emissions.

These sectors and the indirect emissions require further technical assessment due to complex product characteristics and challenges in emissions monitoring. But their inclusion remains very much on the table.

Co-ordinated national response

CBAM is no longer a distant regulatory development. It is now a rapidly tightening enforcement regime with rising financial implications. Three themes are clear:

Verification is unavoidable and firms must build capacity or face financial penalties. Default values will become increasingly costly and actual emissions reporting is the only sustainable option. Downstream exposure has exploded and is most notable in the automotive value chain.

South Africa urgently needs a co-ordinated national response. This includes establishing a single government authority to lead CBAM strategy, support firms in monitoring, reporting & verification, and verification readiness, and guide sector‑specific adaptation plans.

Industry must act quickly, investing in emissions data infrastructure, preparing for verification audits and embedding CBAM compliance into export strategies.

CBAM is fundamentally reshaping global trade competitiveness. South Africa can navigate this shift, but only with deliberate, co-ordinated and urgent action.

Maimele is an economist at Pretoria-based think-tank Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies.