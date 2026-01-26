WANDILE SIHLOBO| Notes on SA trade from Davos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The various panel discussions I attended at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos focused largely on geopolitics and trade. The presence of US President Donald Trump and his focus on Greenland made this a central theme, alongside the launch of his Board of Peace to govern Gaza.

But aside from these themes, there were fundamental conversations that are critical to us in South Africa. Countries are talking of strengthening partnerships and exploring various avenues for investment and trade.

The South African government and business delegation seized on these themes and sentiments, especially because they come at a time when the country has a good story to tell.

The economy is recovering, supported by reforms in the network industries, among other factors. There was also a strong focus on promoting economic diplomacy, with an emphasis on engaging countries that present export expansion potential.

Asia and the Middle East are among the more promising regions, while the South African leadership also continues to focus on retaining existing markets in Europe, the UK, the US, broader Africa and other areas.

Another theme that came up sharply in some discussions was a call to strengthen multilateralism and protect key global organisations such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO). A stable and fair global trading environment is essential for South Africa, particularly for the industry I spend most of my time studying: agriculture.

South Africa’s agriculture has grown significantly, more than doubling since 1994. If one looks at the key catalysts for growth, better seed cultivars, improvements in animal genetics and the use of advanced machinery have all increased farm efficiency and boosted yields.

Export growth

But yield growth without key market uptake wouldn’t be sufficient. What has always remained key is the opening of new export markets, and that is exactly what happened over the past three decades. We now have a sector that exports roughly half of its produce. When the final trade figures for 2025 are released, I suspect South Africa’s agricultural exports will have crossed the $14bn mark for the first time.

This will be an increase from $13.7bn in agricultural exports in 2024. The top exported products by value in 2024 included citrus, grapes, maize, apples and pears, wine, nuts, fruit juices, sugar, berries, dates, pineapples, avocados, wool, apricots, peaches, cider and beef.

These markets are diverse. Still, we need to diversify further, especially in today’s circumstances of trade friction. If we consider South Africa’s agricultural exports in 2024, the African continent accounted for the lion’s share at 44% of total value. As a collective, Asia and the Middle East were the second largest, accounting for 21%. The EU was South Africa’s third-largest agricultural market (19%), and the Americas 6%. The rest of the world, including the UK, took up 10% of our exports.

This is a sound platform to build on as South Africa continues to foster closer relations with various countries and promote exports. The conversations at Davos, and the closer engagement with countries we already export to and those with the potential to expand exports, support this ambition.

Importantly, South Africa also had a positive story to tell about improving logistical efficiencies and power supplies, alongside other major macroeconomic reforms, which spoke to the deliberate focus and landed well in several engagements.

Ultimately, while the headlines out of Davos centred on the Greenland and Board of Peace matters that Trump highlighted, there were many other engagements. I am glad to have been part of the team that delivered South Africa’s positive message and our openness to deepening trade.

• Sihlobo is chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a senior fellow in Stellenbosch University’s department of agricultural economics.