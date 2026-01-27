EDITORIAL| Bank’s 3% target leaves no room for betting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The country is gripped by that familiar national pastime as the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meets this week. Will the seven-member MPC cut rates to deliver immediate relief, or pause and preserve the credibility of a newly tightened inflation framework?

Recent data tempts the Bank toward easing, but prudence argues for a measured hold that keeps policy options open.

Inflation has behaved itself, wrapping up 2025 at 3.6%, and the year averaged 3.2%, the lowest since 2004 — numbers would make many central bankers comfortable loosening policy.

The rand has strutted around like it owns the place. After cracking R16 to the dollar for the first time since mid-2022, it has wandered into territory where analysts suddenly rediscover their optimism. Some even whisper about a glide toward R15.50, powered by a cocktail of buoyant commodity prices, revived bond inflows and a fiscal story that, for once, isn’t scaring investors.

Add the reform-driven lift to South Africa’s credit outlook, and the currency is starting to look less like a perennial underperformer and more like an overachiever. Oil prices are no longer threatening to blow a hole in household budgets. Even food inflation, the perennial troublemaker, has calmed down.

So, surely, the argument goes, it’s time for another rate cut. Borrowers are pleading, some economists are nudging, and politicians are always in favour of cheaper money, especially when someone else has to defend the consequences.

Still, central banking is not a popularity contest, and governor Lesetja Kganyago has never been particularly interested in winning one. The Bank’s job is to keep inflation anchored, not to hand out early Valentine’s gifts to the credit hungry. And right now, the most prudent, least exciting thing the MPC can do is pause.

If monetary policy were a simple spreadsheet exercise, the MPC would cut and call it a day. But the world is not a spreadsheet, and the Bank is not in the business of wishful thinking. It cut in November and has been at pains to remind everyone that it is now operating under a 3% target — a tighter, more demanding anchor that leaves no room for improvisation. When Kganyago has just tightened the inflation framework, the last thing he would want to do is to look overeager.

A premature cut risks exactly that. Inflation may be low on average, but last month’s uptick — driven by housing costs, utilities and the meat category — is a reminder that price pressures can re-emerge. Administered prices remained a structural headache, and geopolitical tension has a habit of turning oil markets into a curse at the worst possible moment. Cutting now would be a bet that none of these risks materialise.

The Bank does not bet.

Then there’s the rand. It has enjoyed a rare stretch of good behaviour, helped by improved fiscal messaging and a commodity tailwind. Even so, nothing tests the currency’s self-esteem quite like a central bank that appears too eager to ease. A poorly timed cut could undo some of the imported disinflation that is currently flattering the CPI numbers. The MPC knows this, and markets know the MPC knows this, which is why a pause would be read as discipline.

None of this is to say the Bank should slam the door on easing; far from it. The case for modest cuts later in 2026 is strong and growing. Demand remains soft, credit growth is subdued and the economy could use a nudge that doesn’t involve another infrastructure plan destined to die in a PowerPoint deck.

But timing matters. A cut delivered too early risks having to be reversed. A cut delivered with confirmation of lasting disinflation becomes a strategic move rather than a gamble.