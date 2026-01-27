GHALEB CACHALIA: Trump’s Davos speech exposes transactional power dynamics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters over the North Atlantic as he returns to Washington from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, aboard Air Force One, U.S., January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

US President Donald Trump’s recent address at Davos was unsettling not because it was aggressive but because it dispensed with pretence. In place of the familiar language of shared values, multilateralism and mutual restraint it offered a blunt articulation of transactional power: tariffs as tools, territory as negotiable, alliances as conditional and extraction as legitimate.

Trump’s worldview is not a historic aberration. For as long as human societies have organised themselves into competing political entities, conflict has rarely been driven by metaphysics alone. Beneath wars framed as clashes of faith, civilisation or ideology lies a more immutable formula: control of land, access to resources, dominance over trade routes and leverage over the material arteries of wealth and power.

History reflects this. The Peloponnesian War reflected anxiety over control of the Aegean trading system. Rome’s Punic Wars were about supremacy in Mediterranean commerce. The imperial expansions of early modern Europe were propelled by gold, spices, labour and territory, with religion supplying moral cover rather than motive.

The carving up of Africa was not a theological project; it was a naked pursuit of extraction and advantage. Even conflicts commonly framed as religious, such as the Thirty Years’ War or the Crusades, ultimately reconfigured political authority, land ownership and economic control.

Faith, civilisation, democracy and security have all served as legitimising vocabularies for projects rooted in material domination. Trump’s intervention was striking, precisely because it abandoned these euphemisms.

Greenland was discussed not as a sovereign territory bound by alliances but as a strategic asset. Energy policy was framed not in terms of collective transition or climate responsibility, but as a competitive weapon. Multilateral institutions appeared not as stabilising frameworks, but as constraints to be discarded when inconvenient.

This matters: the rhetoric of a “clash of civilisations” suggests that humanity is condemned to perpetual metaphysical confrontation, beyond the reach of policy or accountability. It obscures agency. It shifts responsibility away from those who control capital, territory and coercive power and onto culture, belief or identity. In doing so, it naturalises inequality and makes domination appear inevitable rather than constructed.

Seen through a material lens, contemporary conflicts look less mysterious and more familiar. Competition over energy corridors, rare earths, ports, shipping lanes and strategic geography define global faultlines. So too does the imposition of extractive hierarchies that enrich some societies while displacing others.

The great migrations of our time are not anomalies; they are consequences. People move because land is seized, livelihoods destroyed and economies hollowed out by war, regime change or internal collapse linked to global power struggles.

Those who arrive carry trauma, but also labour, skills, culture and resilience. Yes, extremism exists in all communities, but it remains marginal compared to the overwhelming evidence of contribution and perseverance. To frame migration primarily as a civilisational threat is to ignore its material origins and moral implications.

Trump’s Davos speech reminds the world that norms do not enforce themselves. Multilateral orders survive only so long as powerful actors see value in restraint. As that restraint erodes, the task for Europe, emerging markets and developing economies alike is not merely to defend identities or alliances, but to understand and confront the underlying structures of power that shape outcomes to inform a new nonalignment.

Peace is therefore not a matter of reconciling beliefs. It requires dismantling extractive domination, ensuring fair access to resources and breaking the age-old cycle in which prosperity for some is secured through dispossession of others.

When power is stripped of euphemism, the real choice becomes clearer. It is not between civilisations, but between systems that constrain power and those that celebrate it.

• Cachalia, a businessman and management consultant, is a former DA MP and shadow public enterprises minister, and chaired De Beers Namibia.