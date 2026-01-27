LETTER: Greenlanders need a say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What would the geopolitical map of North America look like if the US had not bought Louisiana from the French in 1803 or Alaska from Russia in 1867? Somewhat different, I fancy.

So Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. Strategically, it makes a lot of sense. Politically, it’s an outrage. Trump’s critics say he’s irrational, yet history books are full of irrational decisions on which the fate of millions turned. In fact, it’s difficult to find rationality anywhere in our recent history.

Since everyone says it’s up to the Greenlanders, why not ask them with a referendum along the lines of a) become an American b) become an independent Greenlander c) stay as you are, dependent on Denmark.

Suppose Trump offers each family $1m plus a passport and green card, then what? Greenland is a big piece of real estate. If you dropped it on the US it would stretch from Canada to the Mexican border. Unfortunately, most of it is under 2km of ice, so best of luck to those who want to mine its supposedly high value minerals.

Absurdly, the US already has a treaty that enables it to put as many early warning stations as it wants in the place and dig as many mines as it wants too. Trump says he wants to own it, not rent it, so perhaps the upshot of all this is that Europe wakes up and gives serious thought to a European Atlantic Treaty Organisation that doesn’t hang on the US’s coat tails.

Hold onto your hats, folks, 2026 is going to be a rollercoaster.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

